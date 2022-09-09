Barons best Eagles on PKs David Vantress Sep 9, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Columbia City’s Eli Hochstetler follows a bouncing ball as DeKalb’s Asher Hallam trails the play during a match Tuesday night at Columbia City. David Vantress Columbia City’s Levi Brown pushes the ball upfield as DeKalb’s Nate Fillenwarth pursues. David Vantress Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COLUMBIA CITY – When two evenly matched prep soccer teams get together on the pitch, sometimes a mere 80 minutes of soccer isn’t enough to settle things.That was the case Tuesday night at Columbia City High School when the Eagles and DeKalb met in an NE8 contest.Two seven-minute overtime periods didn’t do the trick, either. That meant penalty kicks, and on this late summer night in northeast Indiana, it was the Barons prevailing 5-4 in the PK round to go to 5-1 on the season (3-0 NE8).Columbia City fell to 6-1-1 (2-1). The win puts the Barons in the driver’s seat for the conference championship with still quite a bit of soccer remaining to be played in 2022.Columbia City coach Derick Rice said it was another chapter in a series of epic recent meetings between the two sides.“Just two of the best teams in the conference meeting,” Rice said. “It’s been a back-and-forth rivalry for the past few years now. A couple of heavyweights slugging it out.”DeKalb head coach Jarrod Bennett said PKs are a tough way to settle a match. “An eighty minute match, 14 minutes of overtime and no goals? That says a lot about both teams,” Bennett said. “Hats off to Columbia City … They played with a lot of heart.”Both teams had their share of opportunities all night long: Balls screaming just over the crossbar; balls going just wide left or just wide right.In the PK round, it was the Barons’ Grant Houser, Nate Fillenwarth, Carter Neumann, Carric Joachim, and Imanol Hernandez finding the back of the net with their kicks.And perhaps most importantly, DeKalb senior goalkeeper Korbin Gillian making the one save the Barons needed to win.The Eagles are idle until next Monday, when they travel to New Haven, and then they’ll have three games next week. It’ll be a bit of a gut check for his guys, Rice said.“How are we going to react?” Rice said. El,DeKalb is in action next on Monday, Sept. 12 when the Barons travel to Huntington North. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Baron Derick Rice Dekalb Sport Football Boxing Columbia City High School Jarrod Bennett Korbin Gillian Eagle Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition The Post & Mail E-edition The Post & Mail Sep 7, 2022 Popular Content Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEagle girls top Knights at Noble HawkLocal man dies in Illinois crashCity to dedicate new Veterans MemorialLord's Acre Festival raises money for local kidsMan identified in Allen County crash a Columbia City residentDeadline nearing for TWF's 'Memories of the Lakes' contestSouth Whitley resident one of the recipients for Ag Photo Contest AwardEagles fall on the road to DeltaValhalla Championship Wrestling to debut in Columbia City SaturdayEndowment gifts will triple the help for people with cancer Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
