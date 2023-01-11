Blazer girls run away from Busco in NECC opener David Vantress Jan 11, 2023 Jan 11, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Churubusco’s Bridget Timbrook dribbles on the perimeter as she’s guarded by Eastside’s Sydnee Kessler during an NECC Tournament first-round game. David Vantress Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BUTLER – Tuesday night’s NECC Tournament first-round game between Churubusco and Eastside wasn’t in doubt for long.The Blazers outscored the Eagles 34-9 in the first half en route to a 61-23 win to advance to Friday night’s semifinals.Eastside led 41-14 at the final stop as the Blazers cruised to the opening round win to improve to 12-5. Busco fell to 3-13. For Churubusco coach David Goodwell, it was a familiar refrain as the Eagles dug themselves an early hole they couldn’t escape from.“We weren’t ready to play, and they took it to us,” Goodwell said.Eastside coach Mike Lortie, meanwhile, liked his team’s energy out of the gate. “We were really good on defense, and that translated to offense,” Lortie said. “We were able to turn them over and that helped us to get out on some runs.”The Blazers were led by Paige Traxler with 13 points. Lily Kresischer added 12 and Grace Kreischer chipped in with 11.Churubusco was paced by Bridget Timbrook with five points.“We have to figure out a way to score more,” Goodwell added.The Blazers move on to a 6 p.m. Wednesday night second-round contest against Lakeland, a 71-14 winner over Hamilton Tuesday night. Busco will play a consolation bracket game Thursday night. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Churubusco Busco David Goodwell Blazer Sport Consolation Bridget Timbrook Grace Kreischer Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition The Post & Mail E-edition The Post & Mail Jan 11, 2023 Popular Content Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSurf completes upgrades to Columbia City internet networkNeighborhood Health opens WIC facility in Whitley CountyBanks signs on to term limit effortBlazer girls run away from Busco in NECC openerUnited Way hires Whitley County coordinator for new programJury finds man guilty in murder trialBlazers pull away late, best Busco in NECC openerCulver's opens Columbia City locationCrash kills retired Noble County judge KirschAbbott: Budget surplus not as big as you might think Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
