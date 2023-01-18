BUTLER – The Jan. 10 NECC Tournament first-round game between Churubusco and Eastside wasn’t in doubt for long.
The Blazers outscored the Eagles 34-9 in the first half en route to a 61-23 win to advance to Friday night’s semifinals.
Updated: January 18, 2023 @ 5:58 pm
Eastside led 41-14 at the final stop as the Blazers cruised to the opening round win to improve to 12-5. Busco fell to 3-13.
For Churubusco coach David Goodwell, it was a familiar refrain as the Eagles dug themselves an early hole they couldn’t escape from.
“We weren’t ready to play, and they took it to us,” Goodwell said.
Eastside coach Mike Lortie, meanwhile, liked his team’s energy out of the gate.
“We were really good on defense, and that translated to offense,” Lortie said. “We were able to turn them over and that helped us to get out on some runs.”
The Blazers were led by Paige Traxler with 13 points. Lily Kresischer added 12 and Grace Kreischer chipped in with 11.
Churubusco was paced by Bridget Timbrook with five points.
“We have to figure out a way to score more,” Goodwell added.
The Blazers moved on to a Wednesday night second-round contest against Lakeland, a 71-14 winner over Hamilton Tuesday night. The Blazers bested the Lakers, 67-59, moving on to Friday night’s semifinals against Central Noble, a 52-30 victor over Angola in a Wednesday night first-round game.
West Noble and Fairfield were set to face off in the other semifinal game Friday night at Fairfield. The Chargers defeated Westview, 40-29 Wednesday night in the opening round; Fairfield dispatched Garrett, 57-39 in another Wednesday night first-round tilt.
The championship game is slated for 6 p.m. Saturday night at Garrett.
Busco played a consolation game Thursday night, defeating Hamilton, 50-23.
The Eagles return to action Tuesday night, Jan. 17 at home against Lakeland.
