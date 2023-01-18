tpm-1-14-23-es-busco-bbb-necc-ummel.JPG

Churubusco’s Caden Ummel drives against the tight defense of Eastside’s Clayton Minnick during an NECC Tournament first-round game at Eastside.

 David Vantress

BUTLER – There’s something about conference tournaments that brings out the best in teams no matter what their records.

That was the case Jan. 10 at Eastside High School as the Blazers and Churubusco met in the opening round of the 2023 NECC Tournament. The two teams battled for three and a half quarters before Eastside was able to find another gear and emerge with a 47-39 win.

