With the calendar turning to March, that means it’s time for the Indiana state boys basketball tournament – affectionately known as Hoosier Hysteria – to get rolling across the state.
Here’s a brief look at the sectional brackets for Whitley County schools:
· In Class 4A, Columbia City hosts Sectional 6 and the 13olu-10 Eagles drew a first-round bye into Friday night’s semifinals.
First-round action Tuesday night included 17-4 Wayne taking on 11-12 New Haven at 6 p.m., with 17-7 Homestead against 8-15 Huntington North at 7:30 p.m.
Friday night’s semifinal matchups were slated to see the winner of the Wayne-New Haven game take on 4-19 South Side at 6 p.m., with Columbia City against the winner of the Homestead-Huntington North opening rounder at 7:30.
Saturday night’s championship game is set to tip off at 7:30 p.m.
Columbia City comes into the postseason off a 59-55 overtime loss to Concordia on the road last Friday night.
The Eagles lost to Wayne, 65-45 Dec. 17. They defeated Huntington North, 44-34 on Jan. 13, fell to Homestead at home on Jan. 17, 65-56; and defeated New Haven, 64-53 on Jan. 28.
The Eagles did not play South Side in 2022-23, so they are 2-2 against potential opponents heading into Sectional 6.
Columbia City is led by senior guard Andrew Hedrick, who eclipsed the 1,000-point plateau in a Feb. 11 game against West Noble and is committed to play at Bethel University.
· IN Class 2A, Churubusco is in Sectional 35, hosted by Westview. The Eagles (3-18) were slated to play Westview (14-8) Tuesday night at 6 p.m. The opening night was set to conclude with 12-10 Fremont taking on 15-8 Prairie Heights.
Friday night’s semifinals will feature the winner of the Churubusco-Westview game against 9-13 Eastside at 6 p.m., with the nightcap between the winner of the Fremont-Prairie Heights matchup and 17-6 Central Noble set for a 7:30 p.m. tip.
Saturday night’s Sectional 35 title tilt is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m.
Also in Class 2A, 5-17 Whitko was slated to take on 18-5 Adams Central Tuesday night in the opener of Sectional 37, hosted by Adams Central, Tuesday night.
Wednesday night, the opening round will conclude with a matchup between 17-5 Manchester and 2-19 Bluffton at 6 p.m. South Adams (4-17) will wrap up the night at 7:30, taking on 20-3 Blackhawk Christian.
Friday night’s semifinals will feature the winner of the Whitko-Adams Central game at 6 p.m., with the Manchester-Bluffton winner taking on the South Adams-Blackhawk Christian victor at 7:30.
Saturday night’s Sectional 37 championship game is set to tip off at 7:30.
