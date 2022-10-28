COLUMBIA CITY – It’s the last week of October, and the Columbia High School football team is still practicing on a blustery Monday afternoon.
That means one thing: The Eagles are still alive in the IHSAA Class 4A Sectional 19 tournament.
It’s been a special season for Columbia City. The Eagles won their first-ever NE8 championship, their first conference title since 2010 and their first outright conference hardware since 1990 when they rallied to beat Norwell on the road, 25-24 Oct. 14.
But the Eagles are nowhere close to being done.
They roared into the postseason last week with another come-from-behind victory, this one a 41-36 win on the road against a tough, athletic Wayne squad that was much better than its 2-7 record indicated.
The offense and the defense, basically distinct units except for a few guys going both ways, have picked each other up when needed and both contributed greatly to the Eagles’ success in 2022.
Joel Yager is the only junior of the offensive line group. “I feel like we’ve made a great bond,” Yager said. “We can call each other out when we need to. Nobody gets butthurt about it, and we have fun.”
The Eagles have taken a major step forward this year, and according to the offensive line group, it’s come down to a shared desire to put it all together and have a great season – especially the 22 seniors.
Both of the past two weeks, the Eagles have had to rally with a winning score in the final minutes, and senior offensive lineman Quinn Hesting said that’s a part of the unwritten agreement between the offense and the defense.
“We just come out and we don’t give up,” Hesting said. “We’ve got the defense’s back and they’ve got ours.”
The Eagles’ four main running backs, meanwhile, get the glory. They’re a tightly knit, diverse group, each bringing their own style and skills to the party.
Junior James Getts, at 5-foot-6 and 170 pounds, uses his speed and elusiveness to get big yards. Getts had nine carries for 61 yards against Wayne, as well as a key late kickoff return that set up one of the Eagles’ critical second-half scores.
His teammates jokingly refer to Getts as a “ninja back.”
“I like to get the ball, make my read, look for the opening and go,” Getts said.
Senior Josh Arntz, one of the few Eagles who play on both sides of the ball, is more of a power runner at 5-10, 195. He’s been the go-to guy this season in short-yardage situations, and it’s a role he relishes.
“It means a lot of hard work paid off, and it feels good,” Arntz said. Along with Sievers, Arntz also plays linebacker.
Arntz had three of the Eagles’ six TDs last week and 136 rushing yards on 19 carries. On defense, he had eight tackles – all solos, and two for loss.
Goree, meanwhile, at 5-11, 195, also styles himself a power runner. “I’m a lot like Josh, a hard runner, try to hold on to the ball,” Goree said with a smile.
Goree had five carries for 62 yards last week against Wayne before tweaking an ankle late in the game. He fully expects to be ready Friday night as the Eagles host NE8 rival DeKalb in the sectional semifinals.
“You’re not going to keep me off the field,” Goree said.
Ethan Sievers, finally, was the leading runner for Columbia City last week with 22 carries for 180 yards and the other three Eagle TDs. Speed is his game. Sievers also runs the 100 and 200-meter dashes for the Columbia City boys track team in the spring.
“I like taking it outside,” Sievers said. “I just want the ball.”
Columbia City offensive line coach Ryan Smith said this year’s group is special.
“We’re really proud of the guys,” Smith said.
Tight-end coach Jason Elkins said the Eagles’ camaraderie showed late in the Wayne game after the Generals scored to take a 36-35 lead with just over a minute left in regulation.
“The defense comes off the field, and they’re a little deflated,” Elkins said. “Our offense met them at the sideline and said, ‘Guys, get your heads up. We’re going to score. Don’t worry about it.’ We’ve got this.”
That’s the quietly confident mentality that’s characterized the Eagles all season, Elkins said.
“This team believes in each other, they’re here for each other,” Elkins said.
Friday night’s sectional semifinal contest against DeKalb is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Columbia City. The winner will face the winner of the other sectional semifinal between East Noble and Leo next Friday night, Nov. 4 for the Sectional 4A-19 championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.