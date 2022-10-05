CHURUBUSCO — Six Churubusco players scored touchdowns and the Eagles’ defense was masterful in a 42-0 victory over Central Noble Friday night in high school football.
The victory improved the Eagles to 5-2 on the season. The Cougars dropped to 2-5.
Updated: October 5, 2022 @ 4:27 pm
Churubusco piled up 323 rushing yards on 42 carries, led by senior Wyatt Marks’ 149 yards on 18 carries.
Churubusco senior quarterback Riley Buroff threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another in the win. Eagles’ junior Ethan Smith caught Buroff’s final TD pass and added a blocked punt and an interception.
The Eagles led 7-0 at the end of the first quarter and 21-0 at halftime.
Central Noble, which lost starting quarterback Brody Morgan late in the first quarter, struggled offensively all night long, ending the game with 22 rushes for -12 yards. The Cougars had 26 passing yards on the game.
Churubusco’s touchdowns:
• Marks scored on a 56-yard run with 7:05 left in the first quarter;
• Senior Kameron Rinker, 6-yard run, 3:35 left in the second;
• Senior Cullen Blake, 9-yard pass reception from Buroff, 29.9 seconds left in the half;
• Buroff, 19-yard run, 8:47 left in the third;
• Smith, 14-yard reception from Buroff, 8:21 remaining in the fourth; and
• Freshman Bryce Lawrence, 39-yard run, 4:05 remaining.
While the Eagles showed off their offensive variety, Central Noble struggled.
In the first half, five different Cougars attempted to rush the football. None of those ended the first 24 minutes with positive yardage.
Central Noble had 11 rushes for -39 yards in the opening half and only had four plays total that went for positive yardage as Churubusco’s defense dominated the contest.
The only blemishes on the night for the Eagles could be the number of penalties they drew and two lost fumbles on offense.
Central Noble did not have a first down until the Eagles were called with a roughing the passer penalty with 1:19 left in the opening quarter. Morgan took the hit and had to be helped from the field.
Junior Drew Pliett played quarterback the rest of the way for Central Noble, going 4-for-9 for 16 yards and one interception.
Buroff completed 4-of-11 passes for 47 yards and the two scores.
Central Noble was led in rushing by junior Kaiden Burkhart’s 24 yards on eight carries, all in the second half.
Churubusco travels to West Noble next Friday, while Central Noble hosts Eastside.
