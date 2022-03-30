BLOOMINGTON – The Churubusco boys track and field team turned in a fifth-place showing at Saturday’s Hoosier State Relays indoor track and field meet.
The Eagles tallied 41 points. Indianapolis Bishop Chatard won the event with 67 points.
Churubusco got a first-place showing from its 4-by-200-meter relay team of Nick Nondorf, Jackson Fleetwood, Ethan Hille and Riley Burroff (1:33.17). The Eagles’ winning time was a new Churubusco record and the first relay state title in school history.
The Eagles also finished fifth in the 4-by-400 relay with their unit of Burroff, Fleetwood, Wyatt Nighthawk and Evan Palmer (3:35.63).
Churubusco was 23rd in the distance medley relay with its team of Blaze Williams, Dylan Strouder, Elijah Smith and T.J. Emenhiser (12:24.03).
Elsewhere, Cayden Shively turned in a fourth-place effort for the Eagles in the pole vault (12-06). Burroff was third in the high jump (6-04) and Hunter Bianski was seventh in the shot put (49-8.25). Calahan Ostrowski was 15th in the long jump (18-10.5).
On the girls side, meanwhile, the Eagles were tied for 29th in the team standings with Whitko (4). Churubusco got a 12th-place effort from its 4-by-800-meter relay team of Jaylee Longarner, Cara Debolt, Jorja Debolt and Ella Elias (11:08.61).
The Eagle girls also came in seventh in the 4-by-200 relay with their team of Brelle Shearer, Isabelle Zuk, Alyssa Eby and Bree Hosted (1:52.43).
Churubusco was 14th in the 4-by-400 relay with its unit of Cara Debolt, Madison Hosted, Bree Hosted and Zuk (4:30.40).
Brelle Shearer was 10th in the pole vault (9-0) and Jannah Boersma finished 10th in the high jump (4-10) and 15th in the shot put (32-03). Zuk was 23rd in the long jump (13-11.50).
Several area prep athletes were in action at the Hoosier State Relays, the indoor state track and field meet sponsored by the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches and held at Indiana University in Bloomington last Saturday.
For the Columbia City boys, competing in the large school division, senior Austin Hall turned in a 12th place showing in the 3,200-meter run (9:36.77).
The Eagles’ 4-by-800-meter relay squad of Jackson Smith, Gavin Dickmeyer, Jack Mils and Seth Mills finished 22nd in their event (8:29.61).
In the distance medley event, Columbia City’s team of Seth Mills, Smith, Jack Mills and Hall was 17th (11:05.52).
In the small school division, Whitko’s Gwen Howard, a freshman, finished fifth in the shot put to earn all-state honors (37-4.75).
Columbia City is tentatively scheduled to start the 2022 outdoor season on Wednesday, March 30 at Churubusco. First events are slated for 5 p.m.
Whitko, meanwhile, kicks off outdoor competition Tuesday, April 12 at a three-way meet at Tippecanoe Valley with North Miami.
