busco0lp-gbb-orth

Churubusco’s Gabby Orth drives against a Lakewood Park defender last Thursday night in the Eagles’ 2022-23 season opener. Following the play is the Eagles’ Lilly Rinker.

 David Vantress

AUBURN – Early season high school basketball games can be a bit rough.

That was certainly the case Thursday night as Lakewood Park hosted Churubusco for its 2022-23 season opener.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.