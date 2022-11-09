AUBURN – Early season high school basketball games can be a bit rough.
That was certainly the case Thursday night as Lakewood Park hosted Churubusco for its 2022-23 season opener.
When it was over, Churubusco survived a late Lakewood Park surge and posted its first win of the new season, 43-40.
Churubusco coach David Goodwell said it’s always nice to get the first win of the year. The Eagles dropped their 2022-23 season opener to Bishop Dwenger Tuesday night, 55-49.
Foul trouble plagued the Eagles on this night, Goodwell said. “We had to play some girls who weren’t quite ready,” the coach said. “But we did a great job at the end.”
Lakewood Park had a chance to take a potential game-tying 3-pointer in the closing 10 seconds, but the Eagles got a turnover to seal the win.
This one was close all night: Neither team led by more than five points.
LP led 9-8 at the first stop; Churubusco led 19-17 at intermission. The Eagles had that same slim 2-point lead entering the fourth.
For Lakewood Park coach Jared Estep, whose young team has just two seniors who are new to basketball, the game was a step in the right direction.
“They beat us by 16 last year,” Estep said.
Estep liked his team’s energy and effort, especially making a late surge after being down by 5 late.
The Eagles were led by Kena Hamman with 15 points. Bridget Timbrook and Gabby Orth had six apiece.
Lakewood Park was paced by Ava McGrade, who led all scorers with 16 points.
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco won over Hamilton 56-22 on Saturday afternoon.
Ten players scored for the Eagles (2-1), led by Hailee Gaerte with 12 points. Bridget Timbrook had nine points, and Brooklyn Sinclair and Kena Hamman scored seven each.
Ali Vereda had 12 points to lead the Marines.
Churubusco won the junior varsity half 27-2.
The Eagles (2-1) are scheduled to host Leo Thursday night.
