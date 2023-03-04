cc-base-signing-iden

Columbia City senior baseball player Landyn Iden, seated third from left, signs a letter of intent to play baseball at Lake Michigan College Thursday afternoon at the high school. Also pictured in the front row are Iden’s brother Colyn, mother, Kari, and father, Nate. In back from left are Columbia City head coach Rob Bell and assistants Justin Daley and Matt Deckman.

 Contributed

COLUMBIA CITY – It’s always nice to see local athletes rewarded for their years of hard work with an opportunity to take their talents to the next level.

Columbia City High School baseball standout Landyn Iden is one of several Eagles who will be doing just that. On Thursday of this week, Iden signed a letter of intent to attend Lake Michigan College in Benton Harbor, Mich.

