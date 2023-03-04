Columbia City senior baseball player Landyn Iden, seated third from left, signs a letter of intent to play baseball at Lake Michigan College Thursday afternoon at the high school. Also pictured in the front row are Iden’s brother Colyn, mother, Kari, and father, Nate. In back from left are Columbia City head coach Rob Bell and assistants Justin Daley and Matt Deckman.
COLUMBIA CITY – It’s always nice to see local athletes rewarded for their years of hard work with an opportunity to take their talents to the next level.
Columbia City High School baseball standout Landyn Iden is one of several Eagles who will be doing just that. On Thursday of this week, Iden signed a letter of intent to attend Lake Michigan College in Benton Harbor, Mich.
Iden said it feels good to see the time he has put into his game all these years paying off.
Lake Michigan College checked all Iden’s boxes on both the academic and athletic sides of the coin, the Eagle senior said.
“It’s a little way from home, which is nice,” Iden said. “They have welding, and they have a good baseball program.”
Iden was a big part of an Eagle squad that went 14-12 in 2022 and advanced to the Class 4A Huntington North Sectional before losing 4-0 to Homestead in the semifinals.
Iden batted .307 as a junior, with 23 hits and 19 runs scored. He had a home run and 10 RBIs along with five doubles and nine stolen bases.
“I got to meet Coach (Alex) George and the teammates, and they made me feel like it was home right away,” Iden said.
Iden hopes to play the outfield – perhaps center, left or both – and do some pitching at Lake Michigan.
But as a team guy first, he’s willing to play wherever he’s needed.
“I’ll be a utility dude,” Iden said. “I’m more than happy to try a new position out … I feel like I have great leadership, and my outfield and hitting skills are on point right now. I want to continue to grow in my sport.”
Iden plans to study welding at Lake Michigan.
Iden added that he’s thankful for all the support he’s received throughout his high school career, both from friends and family as well as his coaches.
