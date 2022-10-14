FORT WAYNE – The 2022 Indiana high school cross country season will go on for at least one more week for both Columbia City High School teams, as well as five runners from Churubusco.
Sectional meets were held this past Saturday at Northrop and West Noble for area teams.
The top five teams and top 10 individuals not on an advancing team moved on to next week’s West Noble Regional.
At Northrop, for the boys, the advancing teams were Concordia Lutheran (52), Carroll (78), Leo (101), Columbia City (103) and Bishop Dwenger (124).
The boys field was rounded out by Homestead (135), Northrop (140), Snider (226), Garrett (257), Lakewood Park (274), Blackhawk Christian (336) and North Side (364).
For the girls, the top five teams were Homestead (51), Concordia Lutheran (54), Carroll (54), Northrop (87) and Columbia City (158).
The rest of the girls field was Bishop Dwenger (166), Leo (189), Blackhawk Christian (227), North Side (267) and Garrett (281).
Columbia City head coach Heath Willson said it was a great day for his boys and girls.
“Everyone ran well,” Willson said. “We had a lot of PRs today. We’re very happy.”
Columbia City’s boys were paced by sophomore Daniel Mullett (ninth in 16:30.6, a PR); junior Marcus Ridge (13th in 16:43.1); sophomore Gavin Good (15th in 16:45.7); senior Dylan Anspach (31st in 17:35.6); sophomore Davon Whiteleather (35th in 17:46.9); senior Zachary Pletcher (44th in 17:57.6) and senior Isaac Rentschler (51st in 18:11.7).
The Columbia City girls, meanwhile, were led by junior Felice Mullinax (20th in 20:00.03); sophomore Brooke Sigler (33rd in 20:47.8); sophomore Emma Kennedy (34th in 20:52.2); junior Ayla Wagner (35th in 20:53.6); freshman Samantha Lickey (36th in 20:54.5); freshman Ava Sigler (43rd in 21:21.5); and junior Ava Ward (47th in 22:01.6).
Willson said Mullett’s race was especially impressive for a sophomore. “We’re very young on both sides, and that gives us plenty of hope for the future. It was a good day. Our ladies really packed up and helped us tremendously.”
The competition only gets tougher from here, and Willson said his Eagles will have to step it up.
“West Noble is a very difficult regional,” Willson said. “We’re going to have to tun as well or better than we ran today.”
Churubusco’s Wyatt Neireiter (fourth in 16:45.32), Corre Belcher (16th in 17:23.16), Evan Palmer (18th in 17:29.76) and Elijah Smith (34th in 18:35.05) all qualified for the regional meet as individuals.
Churubusco’s Marilyn Sajdak (30th in 22:07.47) will be in the regional meet as an individual. Busco’s girls finished sixth as a team (120).
