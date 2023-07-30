INDIANAPOLIS — A select few high school football players get to take their talents to the college level.
And an even smaller group get to don their high school uniforms one last time just before heading off to college.
A former Columbia City Eagle did just that last Friday night when he played in the Indiana Football Coaches Association Murat Shrine Bowl at Decatur Central High School.
Linebacker Josh Arntz was named to the North squad in the spring. He suited up in the dark blue jerseys of the North side, donning his familiar gold Columbia City helmets one last time.
The game was won by the South squad, 21-2. It was stopped with about four minutes left by the officials due to sportsmanship issues – none of which involved the former Eagle standout or several other northeast Indiana players on the North team.
Arntz is headed to Trine University in the fall.
Arntz said he enjoyed the entire experience of the Shrine Bowl week, which included staying in dorms at the University of Indianapolis.
“It was great to meet new people, and the game-day atmosphere was amazing,” Arntz said. “I’m not the most talkative guy, but I was able to get to know some of the guys.”
Playing in the Shrine Bowl was a great way to wrap up his high school career as college football beckons, Arntz added. “It’s a very special atmosphere.”
For Arntz, the focus now shifts to getting ready for NCAA Division III college football with the Thunder. He’ll report to Angola for fall camp with his Trine teammates Aug. 9.
