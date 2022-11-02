COLUMBIA CITY — Each year Columbia City High School honors its own – the alumni and coaches that have contributed to the success of the athletics department. Their names are remembered in the high school’s Hall of Fame. Recently the 2023 class was announced.
Among those to be nominated is Chris Benedict. Benedict was the boys basketball coach from 1996 to 2007 and 2010 to 2016. He led the Eagles to a total of 291 wins. During his tenure, Columbia City won six sectional titles, three regional titles, one semi-state and one state runner-up finish.
Benedict has earned numerous awards for his success. In 2003, coach was selected as the Indiana Junior All-Star coach. Then in 2005 he was selected to the Indiana Senior All-Star team. For two years, in 2003 and 2004, Coach Benedict was named as the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Coach of the Year. As a member of the association, Benedict served as a district representative, vice-president, president and past president for 12 years.
Coach Benedict has also served as coach for other school districts, and carries an impressive 437 career wins, placing him 15th in the state among active coaches.
He currently serves as basketball coach for Whitko High School.
Another inductee of the Class of 2023 is Steve Cox. He served as head softball coach from 2000 to 2014, and prior to that was assistant coach from 1995 to 1999. Coach Cox led the Lady Eagles to 277 wins when serving as head coach. His teams also won six conference titles, seven sectional and two regional.
Coach Cox earned several accolades including three-time Conference Coach of the Year, Coach of the Indiana All-Star softball team and was named to ICGSA District Coach of the Year in 2004.
Another inductee is Jason Foor, and he is a 2006 graduate with a focus in baseball. In his senior year, Foor was named to the Indiana All-Star team and was also selected at the First Team All-State. He set school records for most hits in a season, most homeruns in a season, most RBI’s in a season, most career hits, most career doubles, most career homeruns, most career RBI’s and best career batting average.
Marcus Moore is another inductee of the 2023 class. Moore graduated in 2004, and in his time at Columbia City High School competed in basketball and tennis. In those two sports, Moore earned eight varsity letters.
In basketball, Moore was named the 2003 Conference Player of the Year, and he was also a three-time all-conference recipient. That same year, Moore was selected to the IBCA All-Star team. He was also a 21 Alive Player of the Week four times, and a Journal Gazette “Fab 5” player recipient. While playing basketball at CCHS, Moore helped lead the Eagles team to a regional title in 2001, and the Eagles were a state runner-up in 2004. In his time playing, CCHS earned 65 wins.
Moore attended Grace College, and was a four-time all-conference recipient. He was an NAIA and NCCAA All-American, graduating as the No. 2 all-time leading scorer at Grace with 2,351 points.
Moore returned to CCHS as a coach for the boy’s tennis program. He helped lead the Eagles to its first sectional title in 2011.
He is currently coach for the Grace College tennis team. In 2021, Moore was named the NCAA National Women’s Tennis Coach of the Year.
The last of the 2023 inductees is Trisha (Phillips) Sittler. She is a 1982 graduate from CCHS, and competes in basketball and volleyball. Sittler was a six-time varsity letter winner. She was a three-time all-conference in basketball and was an all-area player twice.
In her senior year, Sittler was named the 21 Alive Player of the Year, Academic All-State recipient and member of the Indiana All-Star Basketball Team.
While she was in high school, the Lady Eagles basketball team earned three sectional titles and two regional.
In volleyball, Sittler was named to the all-are team and while competing her team won three sectional titles.
Sittler attended Central Michigan University and played basketball. She helped lead the team to two conference titles and two NCAA tournament bids. She was an All-MAC Academic recipient three times and two-time Academic All-American. She is eighth in all-time career FG percentage for Central Michigan.
After graduating, Sittler taught for 32 years for Whitley County Consolidated Schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.