COLUMBIA CITY — Each year Columbia City High School honors its own – the alumni and coaches that have contributed to the success of the athletics department. Their names are remembered in the high school’s Hall of Fame. Recently the 2023 class was announced.

Among those to be nominated is Chris Benedict. Benedict was the boys basketball coach from 1996 to 2007 and 2010 to 2016. He led the Eagles to a total of 291 wins. During his tenure, Columbia City won six sectional titles, three regional titles, one semi-state and one state runner-up finish.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.