Eagle bowlers front row from left are Aydin Good(Sophomore), John McMahon (Senior), Xander Ogden (Junior) and Miles Foust (Sophomore). Back row Dillon Thompson(Sophomore), Cameron Hyser (Senior), Drew Radosevich (Senior) and Coach Randy Bufkin
Lady Eagles pictured from left are Isabelle Landis (Sophomore), Lindsay Johnson (Junior) Middle Row Mackenzie Miller (Junior), Jordyn Studebaker (Sophomore) and McKenna Simmons (Junior) Back Row Coach Josh Landis and Coach Dough Hyser.
Earning high averages (from left) were Drew Radosevich, Xander Ogden and Cameron Hyser.
The CCHS Boys and Girls Bowling teams competed in Team Sectionals on Thursday, Jan. 12. The CCHS Boys Varsity faced off against 11 high school teams from the Fort Wayne area.
After advancing to the final round, the boys squared off against Woodlan winning 398 to 346 giving CCHS the distinction of back to back sectional championships. Columbia City moves onto regionals on Saturday, Jan. 21.
CCHS Lady Eagles faced off against nine high school teams from the Fort Wayne area. With Snider waiting in the final round the Lady Eagles fought valiantly, but came up a little short earning them Sectional Runner-Up. The Lady Eagles will also be moving on to regionals on Saturday.
The Eagles and Lady Eagles are led by Randy Bufkin, Josh Landis, Tasha Foust and Doug Hyser.
The Eagles and Lady Eagles were back in action on Saturday January 14 for single sectionals.
Five of the 15 bowlers earned a spot in single regionals on Saturday including Lady Eagle bowlers Mackenzie Miller (Single Sectional Runner-up), Isabelle Landis and for the boys Drew Radosevich, Cameron Hyser and Dillon Thompson.
The Lady Eagles and Eagles represented CCHS this year in multiple ways. Three of the Eagles gained recognition for having the top averages out of the entire Conference – Drew Radosevich, (first), Xander Ogden (second) and Cameron Hyser (third).
Isabelle Landis and Xander Ogden were awarded Bowlers of the Year for the Fort Wayne Conference, an accolade for best sportsmanship voted on by all in conference coaches.
After an amazing showing for CCHS, Lady Eagle Isabelle Landis capped the day off with a girls’ high score of 230 earning a scholarship in the process.
