The CCHS Boys and Girls Bowling teams competed in Team Sectionals on Thursday, Jan. 12. The CCHS Boys Varsity faced off against 11 high school teams from the Fort Wayne area.

After advancing to the final round, the boys squared off against Woodlan winning 398 to 346 giving CCHS the distinction of back to back sectional championships. Columbia City moves onto regionals on Saturday, Jan. 21.

