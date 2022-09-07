COLUMBIA CITY — The Columbia City Eagles opened NE8 Conference play with a 49-0 win over visiting Bellmont on Friday night at Columbia City High School.
After a 62-35 shootout a season ago, this season’s contest was all Columbia City against an undermanned Braves roster.
The Braves won the toss and deferred to the Eagles, who marched down the field in seven plays and found the end zone when senior quarterback Colten Pieper completed a pass for 24 yards to Stratton Fuller for a touchdown.
Landon Urban’s kick missed wide right, and the score was 6-0 just 1:52 into the game.
Bellmont took possession and reeled off seven plays before Aiden Faurote threw an interception that Fuller hauled in, and Columbia City took over possession of the ball.
The home team took the ball, ran 10 plays and would find the endzone when Pieper scored on a quarterback sneak from a yard out. The Eagles went for a two-point conversion and pass from Peiper to Peyton Shearer, and the lead was 12-0 in favor of the Eagles.
Bellmont received the kickoff and that led to a punt after going three and out.
Columbia City, after a shanked punt by Bellmont, had great field position at the Braves’ 30-yard line. From there, it took only three plays as Peiper connected with Fuller again from 27 yards out for the touchdown and the Eagles converted a two-point conversion as James Getts ran the ball in on a sweep, and the lead increased to 20-0 for the home team after one quarter.
Bellmont after the quarter stop had another short punt that appeared to be partially blocked, but then on Columbia City’s second play of the set the ball was stripped from the Eagles’ Ethan Sievers and was recovered by Ethan Miller of the Braves.
The turnover bug continued as Bellmont’s Miller bobbled a pitch.
Just two plays later the Braves’ Ivan Vergara fumbled the pitch from quarterback Faurote, and the fumble bounced perfectly to the Eagles’ Cohen Payne who ran the ball in from 30-yards out.
Sievers then ran in a two-point conversion as Columbia City increased the to 28-0 early in the second quarter.
Bellmont’s next drive fizzled after three plays and a fumble by Aiden Miller that was again recovered by the Eagles’ Payne at the Bellmont 42-yard line.
It took Columbia City just two plays to score and that was triggered by a Sievers 30-yard run, which set up Pieper for a 12-yard strike to Shearer in the corner of the endzone. Urban’s kick was good, and the score ballooned to 35-0.
Another short series by the Braves resulted in another punt, and the Eagles took over possession and found the endzone in three plays, finished off by another Pieper quarterback sneak for an Eagle touchdown. Urban’s kick was good and that was the end of the first half scoring at 49-0.
Bellmont possessed the ball the whole third quarter as it was a running clock with more than a 35-point deficit, but there was no scoring in the quarter.
In the fourth quarter the Eagles rested their starters with the big lead, but Columbia City tallied late as Ethan McIntosh ran for five yards and a touchdown. Urban’s kick was good and 49-0 was the final score.
Coach Brett Fox was happy with the win saying, “Our goal was to have a zero on the scoreboard defensively and we were able to do that. I am proud of our guys and the way they fought and what they did. I’m proud of the way our offensive and defensive line played. They get much of the shout out.
Coach Fox continued, “I am also proud of the way our second and third string played as well, and that’s great experience for the future. Just a great game by our guys and we even scored a defensive touchdown.”
Columbia City’s record improves to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in the NE8 meanwhile Bellmont drops to 0-3 overall and 0-1 in the NE8.
Columbia City will host Huntington North this Friday, and it is Homecoming as well. Bellmont will return home hosting Norwell next Friday.
Individual statistics. Colton Pieper completed 3 of 7 passes for 63 yards and three touchdowns for the Eagles.
Ethan Sievers was the leading rusher on the game for the Eagles carrying the ball six times for 85 yards.
Stratton Fuller hauled in two receptions for 51 yards and 2 touchdowns for the Eagles.
Teamwise Columbia City ran 47 plays for 359 yards on the game while Bellmont had 45 plays for 128 yards.
On the ground the Eagles had 39 carries for 268 yards and the Braves 43 carries for 128 yards for the game.
