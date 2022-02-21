MIDDLEBURY–The Columbia City Eagles never trailed in a game they won 57-52 over the Northridge Raiders on Saturday night at Northridge Middle School.
In the process, the Eagles broke the Raiders’ eight game winning streak and kept their own winning streak alive at four games.
Andrew Hedrick led all scorers with a game high 19 points and Northridge was led by Micha Hochstetler, who had 16 points for the game.
Columbia City Head Coach Matt Schauss was happy with his team's effort saying, “credit to them (Northridge). We could have gone into the locker room (at halftime) with a 15-point lead and they made a three late and cut it to 12 and I thought the big thing for us was the first three minutes of the second half. Finding ways to string some things together, find ways to get easy looks offensively and they cut that lead pretty quick. Credit to our guys, we just play hard, get after it and play for each other and I’m proud of our effort.” Schauss continued, “Seth, Andrew and Mason played the entire game. I thought they held up extremely well, but again made some plays and we got a couple key rebounds there at the end and finished it off.”
Columbia City came out and dominated the first quarter as Alex Hedrick connected with a jumper from the elbow while Nolan Bales scored from the wing to tie the game.
Then Andrew Hedrick drilled a fadeaway three-pointer to give the visitors the lead back, but the Raiders were right back with Micha Hochstetler getting loose for a layup to bring the home team within one point.
Columbia City then started a 12 point run as Andrew Hedrick scored two baskets, Alex Hedrick then scored from the blocks and Mason Baker scored on a layup in transition after a Raider turnover to make the score 13-4. The Raiders called a timeout with two and a half minutes left in the quarter to slow the Eagles’ momentum.
The Raider timeout did little to stifle the Eagles however as they would score two consecutive baskets with Baker getting a steal and layup while Rhet Wilson got his first bucket on a baseline jumpshot.
Raider Coach Scott Radiker called another timeout with under a minute left in the first quarter and Malachi Campbell scored a basket in the paint as the first quarter ended with the Eagles leading 17-6.
Columbia City picked up right where they left off to begin the second quarter as Seth Mills got his first basket of the game from the blocks. Then Baker hit a free throw and Rhet was left unattended in the corner and drained a long three-point goal as the Eagles went up 23-6.
Northridge got two free throws from Micha Hochstetler to get off the schneid a bit, but Andrew Hedrick hit a fadeaway jump shot from the elbow for two more for the visitors.
Micha Hochstetler countered with a score in the lane, but Baker was right back for the Eagles with a basket from the wing.
The Raiders scored on the next two possessions with two Nolan Bales free throws and Micha Hochstetler draining a field goal from the elbow.
Andrew Hedrick netted two free throws after drawing a Raider foul to close the scoring for Columbia City in the first half.
In the waning seconds of the half, the Raiders subbed in Caden Mack and on a set play he was open in the baseline corner and drained a long three-pointer, his only basket in the game and the teams went to the intermission with Columbia City on top 29-17.
Conventional wisdom would lead you to believe the home team was gonna make a run after struggling in the first half and they did just that, scoring the first eight points of the half.
Nolan Bales and Micha Hochstetler both converted moves in the lane for scores and then Noah Zmuda drained a long range three-pointer and the Eagles’ lead was all of a sudden cut to four points at 29-25.
Andrew Hedrick got Columbia City on the board with another fadeaway jumper from the wing to stifle the Raider run a bit.
Northridge went on a six point scoring barrage with Micha Hochstetler hitting two straight baskets and his brother Jethro Hochstetler finished the run with his first two of the night, and the game was tied at 31 apiece.
Alex Hedrick got fouled on a drive to the basket on the next possession, made the basket and converted the free throw to give the Eagles the lead back at 34-31.
After a Raider turnover Wilson got loose for another three-pointer and Columbia City had a six point lead.
Mason Bales then scored his only points for the Raiders in the game with a three-pointer to cut the lead to three and then Campbell got fouled going to the basket and scored the field goal, but missed the foul shot and then the Eagles were assessed a technical foul which led to Nolan Bales cashing on two free throws and the score was tied after three quarters at 37.
The Eagles and Raiders traded scores in the early stages of the fourth quarter with Baker converting a three point play, and then it was Campbell’s turn as he scored in the paint.
Mills then scored two for the visitors but couldn’t convert the free throw after drawing a foul while Micha Hochstetler hit one of two at the free throw line and the score was 42-40 in favor of the Eagles at that point.
Columbia City scored the next six points on baskets from Alex Hedrick, Baker and Mills to restore a comfortable lead at eight points.
Northridge scored the next five points to put the heat on the Eagles as Campbell hit two from the charity stripe and Zmuda added one from the line.
The scoring run was finished off by a Jethro Hochstetler field goal as the Raiders closed to within three points.
Andrew Hedrick scored a three point play to push the Eagle lead back to six points, but that was wiped out by a Nolan Bales three-pointer on the other end.
The next five possessions between the teams resulted in fouls and free throws as the Eagles missed three in that run and Nolan Bales hit one of two for the home team, Andrew Hedrick then hit two from the stripe, and Baker hit one of two for the Eagles.
Kam Radiker scored a three point goal to bring the Raiders within 54-52 but that was as close as they got.
The Eagles finished off with Andrew Hedrick hitting one of two and Baker converting on two free throws to account for the 57-52 final score.
With the win Columbia City improves to 16-5 on the season and will host Concordia in their regular season finale on Friday night.
Northridge drops to 11-10 on the season with the loss.
Stats from the game:
Columbia City: Baker 13, Mills 6, Andrew Hedrick 19, Wilson 8, Alex Hedrick 7, Scott 2.
Northridge: Radiker 3, Micha Hochstetler 16, Nolan Bales 11, Jethro Hochstetler 4, Mack 3, Mason Bales 3, Zmuda 4, Campbell 8.
Both teams had 11 turnovers in the game.
Northridge had 9 bench points compared to 2 from Columbia City’s bench.
Northridge had 5 three pointers and Columbia City had 3.
