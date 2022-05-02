FORT WAYNE – The Columbia City High School softball team found itself in unfamiliar territory Friday night, April 29 in its nonconference game at FW Northrop.
Trailing.
The Eagles, who entered the game undefeated at 11-0, looked to be in danger of losing their first game of the season when they came to bat in the top of the seventh inning down 3-2 to the Bruins.
But Haley Webb equalized the game with a booming homer to right-center, and then Hannah Maggard put Columbia City back on top, 4-3 when she hit a triple, then came in to score on a throwing error.
The Eagles (12-0) added an insurance run before making the final out of the top of the seventh.
The Bruins went quietly in the bottom of the seventh and fell to 4-8.
Webb said she was just hoping to make contact and give her team a spark.
“I just wanted to take what she was giving (the Northrop pitcher),” Webb said. “Just wanted to put it in play and make something happen.”
The Eagles are in the midst of a stretch of 12 games in 12 days, and last week saw them play three tough games: Friday night’s win over Northrop; a 3-2 win over Homestead on Tuesday, April 26; and a 6-5 victory over Huntington North on Wednesday, April 27.
The close games help keep the Eagles grounded, Columbia City coach Dan Weigold said.
“You’re not going to run-rule teams every night,” Weigold said.
Natalie Haselby earned the win in the circle for Columbia City on Friday night against Northrop, going the distance with six strikeouts.
Brooke Lickey led the Eagles’ offensive attack, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs.
On Saturday, the Eagles swept a doubleheader at home from Northrop. Columbia City won the first game, 15-1 and the second game 12-1. Both contests ended after five innings due to the 10-run rule. The Eagles improved to 14-0 with the wins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.