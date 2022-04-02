COLUMBIA CITY – After making it to semistate in 2021, there are big goals and dreams for the Columbia City softball team in 2022.
The Eagles’ journey got off on the right foot Wednesday night with a 24-1 win over Angola in a nonconference contest at home.
The Eagles (1-0) got a pair of runs in the first, but did most of their damage in the middle innings, with nine in the second and six in the third.
It was just the kind of start to the season Columbia City head coach Dan Weigold was hoping to see.
“It was a total team effort out there,” Weigold said, “Our bats were pretty hot.”
Indeed, the Eagles got a 3-for-3 effort from promising freshman Hannah Maggard, who had a single, double and homer, just a triple shy of the cycle.
In the circle, senior Natalie Haselby got the win, giving up just one run on two hits and striking out nine.
Columbia City is off next week for spring break. The Eagles return to action Monday, April 11 at home against Marion. First pitch is slated for 5 p.m.
Meanwhile, early season growing pains continued Wednesday night for Angola.
The Hornets (0-2) got their lone run in the top of the third inning, when Rosalyn Knauer singled and later scored on an error. It was one of only two hits Angola managed on the night. Eleanore Knauer had the other hit, a double in the top of the fourth.
Angola head coach Pete Henderson said his team is a work in progress. “We’re getting to know each other,” Henderson said.
Angola dropped its 2022 season opener to Huntington North Tuesday night, 17-4.
Angola returns to action Saturday, April 9 with a doubleheader at Lakewood Park. First pitches are scheduled for 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Meanwhile, the Columbia City baseball team also got off on the winning track this week, with an 8-3 win over Central Noble Wednesday night. The contest had been scheduled for Tuesday night, but was delayed a day due to inclement weather.
The Eagle nine are also off for spring break next week. They are back on the field Monday, April 11 at Wayne. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.
