Columbia City’s Hannah Lichty takes off for second base on a single by teammate Brooke Lichty during the Eagles’ 24-0 win over Fort Wayne South Side in a Class 4A Columbia City Sectional opening round game Monday night.
Columbia City’s Natalie Haselby strokes an RBI double during the Eagles’ 24-0 win over Fort Wayne South Side in a Class 4A Columbia City Sectional opening round game Monday night.
David Vantress
COLUMBIA CITY – The sectional tournament is no time for an Indiana high school softball team to take its foot off the gas.
That wasn’t a problem for the Columbia City High School softball team Monday night, May 23, as the Eagles opened IHSAA Class 4A Columbia City Sectional play with a 24-0 win over FW South Side.
With the win, the Eagles improved to 25-1 on the 2022 season – the only blemish on their record a 4-1 loss to Leo May 11.
The Eagles jumped on the Archers right out of the gate and didn’t let up, getting seven runs in the first, 10 in the second, five in the third and two in the fourth to cap off a big night.
Brooke Lickey clubbed her 12th homer of the year for Columbia City and Natalie Haselby got the win in the circle to improve to 15-1 on the 2022 season.
Columbia City coach Dan Weigold said his team is firing on all cylinders as the postseason tournament series arrives.
“We’re playing well at the right time,” Weigold said. “We’re pretty solid from 1-13, and if we can continue doing what we’re doing, we should be okay.”
Lickey, who is batting .593 with the aforementioned 12 homers and 58 RBIs, also has 10 doubles and four triples. As a team, the Eagles are batting .424 and averaging more than 10 runs per game while giving up just 23 runs – less than a run per contest.
The road only figures to get more difficult as the postseason motors on, the Eagles know.
Lickey said maintaining the high level of energy the Eagles typically bring to the field will be critical.
“We just need to keep trusting each other,” Lickey said. “We have to stick to the game plan and play our game, no matter what happens.”
Getting out to early leads has been a recipe for success for Columbia City so far, and Lickey said that needs to continue.
The Eagles finished the 2022 regular season on a positive note last Saturday with a doubleheader sweep of a quality Mishawaka team. The Eagles bested the Cavemen, 7-2 in the first game and 9-0 in the second.
The Eagles were scheduled to take on FW Wayne Tuesday night in a semifinal contest. Homestead, meanwhile (16-6) was a 10-0 winner over FW North Side Monday in the nightcap at Columbia City. The Spartans were slated to face Huntington North (14-8) Tuesday night in the second semifinal of the night.
The two semifinal winners will meet Thursday night at 6 p.m. in the championship game with a spot in next week’s regional finals at stake.
