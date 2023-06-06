COLUMBIA CITY — Top honors for the 2022-23 school year were presented to Columbia City High’s Schools athletes during the senior awards ceremony, which took place May 31.
Multiple scholarships and award began this portion of the evening. For their football contributions, Peyton Shearer was the recipient of the Richard “Kit” Redman Memorial Scholarship and Clayton Scott received the Tyler Andreas Memorial Football Scholarship.
Nathan Miller was presented the Todd Jagger Memorial Scholarship.
In cheerleading, Katelyn Bolt received the Eleanor Gall award.
Andrew Hedrick, Rhet Wilson and Clayton Scott received Men;s Eagle basketball awards, with Wilson also earning the Russell and Ruby Sherman Memorial award.
Top athletes who meet the necessary requirements also receive senior blankets. Receiving these were Nataley Bockelman, Katelyn Bolt, Kaylee Rouleau, Grace Schaekel, Dylan Anspach, Joshua Arntz, Andrew Hedrick, Jason Hunter, Thomas Martz, Colten Pieper, Zachary Pletcher, Isaac Rentchler, Ethan Sievers, Martin Smith, Samuel Varga and Klayton Warner.
DeVol Awards are voted on by the young male athletes, who select a fellow athlete in their sport. Receiving DeVol Awards went to:
- Football: Joshua Arntz
- Soccer: Dylan Johnson
- Tennis: Andrew Hedrick
- Cross Country: Zack Pletcher
- Basketball: Andrew Hedrick
- Swimming: Jason Hunter
- Baseball: Noble Hinen
- Track and Field: Ethan Sievers
- Golf: Andrew Hedrick
- Wrestling: Tanner Reed
- Unified Track and Field: Aidan Tucker
- Volleyball: Sammy Varga
The Tina Parker Memorial Awards are presented to the female athletes in each sport. Those awarded included:
