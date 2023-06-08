BLOOMINGTON — Northeast Indiana is returning a state track and field champion.
Angola senior Alex Meyer pulled off a 24 feet, 2 inches long jump at the 119th annual Indiana High School Athletic Association Boys Track and Field State Finals at Indiana University to best a field of 24 other athletes, winning by 4.25 inches over Merrillville’s Justin Marshall.
Meyer is the area’s first boys track and field champion since East Noble’s Nathan Mueller won the 300-meter hurdles in 2011.
Once he finished up at the pit, Meyer continued on to the high jump staging area, coming in fourth after clearing 6-8, just an inch off his school record.
But Meyer’s day was still not done, as he was also the anchor leg to the Hornets’ 4x400 relay that also featured senior Landon Herbert and juniors Griffin Michael and Jackson Smith.
The Hornets were in the first heat, meaning Meyer had limited time to prepare. When he received the baton from Smith, the team was in sixth place.
Meyer chased down all five teams in front of him to help his teammates take 14th overall, coming in at 3:24.39 to break the school record by a second and a half, also by the same four a few weeks back and just under a second slower than Northeast Corner Conference rival Churubusco.
“I like to chase people, especially in the 400,” Meyer said. “It’s kind of the only way I can get going and run fast, and my teammates worked hard so I thought I had to work hard, too.”
Overall, Meyer, who will continue his track and field career at the University of Indianapolis, contributed to all 16 of Angola’s points to earn his team a tie for 15th with Bloomington South.
Another local team with great representation was Churubusco, who led the area with four individuals and a relay team in four different events.
Senior Riley Buroff led the way for the Eagles, finishing as state runner-up in the 400 meters in 47.22 seconds, an improvement from his fourth-place performance last year.
His time registered as the 10th fastest time in the history of high school track and field in Indiana and the fifth fastest time in the history of the IHSAA state finals.
Buroff lost to the defending state champion, Plainfield senior Nayyir Newash-Campbell, who had to catch Buroff in the final few meters to win with a state record time of 46.98 seconds.
“Three hundred and sixty meters in I looked to my left and he wasn’t there,” Buroff said. “That’s when I thought I had it but then he came back. I was trying so hard and saved some for the end, but that guy’s insane. I’m happy that I got second.”
Buroff has held the school record in the event since his sophomore season and has gotten better and better since then, as evidenced by him breaking his record (then 47.66) one last time Friday night.
Buroff will head to the University of Indianapolis to play quarterback for the Greyhounds football team, but didn’t rule out the possibility of running indoor track during the winter.
Junior Ethan Smith, meanwhile, exceeded expectations by clearing 14-9 after he came in seeded at 14-4. Smith placed sixth overall.
“He hit a season PR and made some critical bars at critical times when he had a couple early misses,” Eagles coach Zach Dock said. “But he stayed with it and really got into a groove and had a great day.”
The Eagles had two participants in the 800 meters, as senior Wyatt Neireiter was 20th at 1:58.32 and junior Evan Palmer was 26th at 2:02.07.
Ending the night for Churubusco was the 4x400 relay made up of Buroff, Neireiter, junior Jackson Fleetwood and senior Kam Rinker, who finished fifth in the second heat to place 13th overall at 3:23.44.
In discus and shot put, Eastside junior Dane Sebert competed. At discus, Sebert was ninth at 166-9, and 10th in the shot put at 55-5.75.
“Dane is that athlete who trains in season and out of season,” Blazers coach Trisha Hill said. “It doesn’t matter whenever you sit down and talk about track with him, it’s not a joking matter. He’s serious and wants to go to college for it.”
Hill continued, “He came here with the greatest attitude and the best intentions to place in the top five in both events, and it didn’t work out the way he wanted. So, he was upset with himself just because he thought he could have done better.”
DeKalb’s 4x800 relay returned to Bloomington for the second straight year with two old faces and two new, with Matthias Hefty and Nate Fillenwarth returning and Tim O’Keefe and Asher Hallam debuting. The quartet finished fourth in the first heat to end up 17th overall (8:02.80).
Despite temperatures early on being in the high 80s, Barons boys coach Chris McGrew said the four had been battling the heat the week leading up and ran their fastest time of the season, including indoor meets, on Friday.
“We knew it’d be hot today, but we knew it’d be a fast meet,” he said. “I think they would have liked to have placed a little bit higher overall, but we were seeded 23rd and finished 17th, so I’m really pleased with how they did.”
West Noble junior Drew Yates and senior Nate Shaw represented the Chargers, with Yates finishing 20th (14.98 seconds) in the 110-meter hurdles and Shaw placing 25th in the 800 meters (2:00.31).
Brownsburg won the team title with 55 points to Carmel’s 50 and Plainfield’s 48. Churubusco tied Greenfield-Central for 24th with 12 points and Eastside tied seven other schools for 57th with one point.
