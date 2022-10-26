ROCHESTER – Churubusco’s best volleyball season ended Saturday afternoon with a loss to defending Class 2A state champion Andrean in the second semifinal match of the 2A Rochester Regional. The scores were 25-14, 25-11, 25-7.

“That was the wrong version of us that showed up,” Eagles coach Melissa Bloom said. “If we played today the way we played last week (at the 2A Prairie Heights Sectional), it would have been a much better game.

