Churubusco freshman Nancy Bianski, left, and lone Eagle senior Kenna Hamman get ready to receive an Andrean serve late in the third set of a Class 2A Rochester Regional semifinal volleyball match on Saturday afternoon.
Churubusco sophomore Bridget Timbrook bumps the ball during a Class 2A Rochester Regional semifinal volleyball match with Andrean on Saturday afternoon.
Ken Fillmore
Ken Fillmore
Churubusco junior Aryssa George back sets to a teammate during a Class 2A Rochester Regional semifinal volleyball match with Andrean Saturday afternoon.
ROCHESTER – Churubusco’s best volleyball season ended Saturday afternoon with a loss to defending Class 2A state champion Andrean in the second semifinal match of the 2A Rochester Regional. The scores were 25-14, 25-11, 25-7.
“That was the wrong version of us that showed up,” Eagles coach Melissa Bloom said. “If we played today the way we played last week (at the 2A Prairie Heights Sectional), it would have been a much better game.
“Maybe it was nerves. We get so tight and intense, we get in our own heads and they take it upon themselves… We just need to stay together as a team.”
The Fighting 59ers had the more consistent offensive attack throughout in gradually building their leads from the start of all three sets. Bloom said the speed that Andrean plays and gets into its offense is something her Eagles don’t see much of, especially in the Northeast Corner Conference.
Andrean finished strong. It went on a 7-0 run to take an 11-2 lead in the third set, then extended that lead even further.
Lone Churubusco senior Kenna Hamman entered the match for around the final 10 points of the third set.
“She brought a lot of positive energy to the team,” Bloom said of Hamman. “She tore her ACL in basketball and it was iffy whether she was going come out. She didn’t play a lot, but she gave us good energy in practice and on the bench.”
The Eagles finished their season at 24-9. They set single-season records for overall wins and wins against conference opponents with 17, and won their first sectional championship in program history. That is beyond the regular season wins, which were 10. The old program record for wins in a season was 22.
Bloom wants to build on this memorable season with more seasoning of her players in club volleyball and tougher competition in the high school season next fall. She said 70% of the Churubusco players play club volleyball, but most of them only played club for about a year or two.
