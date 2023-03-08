tpm-3-8-23-cc-sectionals-bbb-hartman

Columbia City’s Brady Hartman drives the baseline past a pair of Homestead defenders during a Class 4A Sectional 6 semifinal game Saturday afternoon at Columbia City.

 David Vantress

COLUMBIA CITY – After a 12-hour delay due to the late-winter storm that made for slick, treacherous road conditions all over northeast Indiana last Friday night, the IHSAA Class 4A boys basketball sectional hosted by Columbia City wrapped up on Saturday with semifinals in the morning and the championship game Saturday night.

Columbia City’s season came to an end in the second semifinal contest Saturday morning as the Eagles dropped a 59-51 decision to Homestead.

