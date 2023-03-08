COLUMBIA CITY – After a 12-hour delay due to the late-winter storm that made for slick, treacherous road conditions all over northeast Indiana last Friday night, the IHSAA Class 4A boys basketball sectional hosted by Columbia City wrapped up on Saturday with semifinals in the morning and the championship game Saturday night.
Columbia City’s season came to an end in the second semifinal contest Saturday morning as the Eagles dropped a 59-51 decision to Homestead.
Wayne punched its ticket to the Saturday night final with a thrilling 57-56 win over South Side in Saturday morning’s 10 a.m. semifinal.
The Generals won the sectional hardware Saturday night, holding off the Spartans, 55-53. They are now 20-4 and will face 8-16 Logansport next Saturday in a regional final. Homestead finished 19-8.
Saturday morning against the Spartans, the Eagles fell into an early deficit, trailing 19-13 at the first stop. Homestead led by nine at 32-23 at halftime, and expanded to a 49-30 lead at the end of the third.
But the Eagles were not ready to go quietly into the late winter afternoon, opening the fourth quarter with a 15-4 run to cut the Spartan lead to 53-45.
That was as close as Columbia City would get, however, as the Spartans made their free throws down the stretch to advance to Saturday night’s final.
Columbia City coach Matt Schauss said he was proud of the spirit his team showed in its late rally.
“I think we showed who we are,” Schauss said. “They were able to hit some big shots early. We tried to stop some of the things they do and we were able to do that to start the fourth quarter.”
Columbia City senior guard Andrew Hedrick finished his high school career in style with 28 points. Brady Hartman and Kam Hoag added five each.
Homestead was paced by John Parent with 14 points.
The Eagles lose three seniors: Hedrick, Rhet Wilson and Clayton Scott. Hedrick has committed to play basketball at Bethel University in Mishawaka.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.