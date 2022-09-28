CC Boys soccer pic plaehn

Columbia City’s Griffin Plaehn tries to navigate between a pair of Leo defenders during the Eagles’ NE8 contest at Leo Monday night. The Eagles fell 2-1 in overtime.

 David Vantress

LEO-CEDARVILLE- The 2022 Indiana high school boys soccer season is winding down, with the end of the regular season this week and the IHSAA sectional tournament set for next week.

Monday night at Leo, Columbia City saw its hopes of repeating as NE8 champions come to an end as the Lions defeated the Eagles, 2-1 in overtime.

