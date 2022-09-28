LEO-CEDARVILLE- The 2022 Indiana high school boys soccer season is winding down, with the end of the regular season this week and the IHSAA sectional tournament set for next week.
Monday night at Leo, Columbia City saw its hopes of repeating as NE8 champions come to an end as the Lions defeated the Eagles, 2-1 in overtime.
With the loss, Columbia City dropped to 10-2-2 overall (5-2 NE8). Leo improved to 8-4-3 (6-1).
The Eagles got on the board first in this one, at the 20:12 mark of the second half after a scoreless first half on a goal by senior midfielder Griffin Plaehn.
The Lions got the equalizer on a penalty kick by Semih Kose at the 14:08 mark.
Leo took the lead on a goal by Elijah Lorenc at the 5:40 mark of the first seven-minute overtime period and was able to hold off the Eagles the rest of the way.
It was a heartbreaking finish for Columbia City coach Derick Rice and his team.
“We had some opportunities, we just didn’t finish,” Rice said.
After the Eagles finish the regular season on Thursday at Garrett, they’ll have six days to regroup and prepare for the postseason run.
Rice said his team is a resilient bunch. “Sometimes things happen in games that you can’t control, and the guys know that,” Rice said. “These guys are a different breed … They take losses to heart, and they’ll come out ready to go.”
Columbia City was slated to finish the 2022 regular season schedule Thursday with a nonconference contest on the road at Garrett. The Eagles drew a bye in the Class 3A Warsaw Sectional and will face 1-8-6 Homestead in a semifinal contest at 7 p.m.
