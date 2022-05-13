NEW HAVEN – It’s been a different kind of track and field season for northeast Indiana teams in 2022, with inclement weather washing out numerous meets due to a winter that just couldn’t seem to quit the area.
But with the postseason beckoning, it looks like conditions are finally improving. And the Columbia City boys team made a big down payment on postseason success Monday night, May 9, at New Haven, winning the NE8 meet.
The Eagles tallied 132 points, far outpacing second-place Leo (102).
Columbia City got a number of outstanding performances on the night, including from Seth Mills, who won the 800-meter run (2:02.25); and from Austin Hill, who was second in the 1,600-meter run (4:26.03) and won the 3,200-meter run (9:31.33).
Parker Baker was second in the 110-meter hurdles (15.88) and third in the 300-meter hurdles (42.02).
The Eagles’ 400-meter relay team was third in that event (45.05). Columbia City’s 1,600-meter relay team was fourth (3:33.78) and the 3,200-meter relay squad was third (8:27.92).
Isaac Litherland won the pole vault event (13-3) and Martin Smith second in the long jump (21-1/2). Cole Mosier won the discus event (136-8).
Columbia City head coach Ryan Trieschman said he was pleased with what he saw from his team in its last meet before next week’s sectionals.
“We had a really good meet,” Trieschman said. “We didn’t perform well at conference last year, so this year we came in with an attitude that we needed to perform, no matter the conditions, no matter if you’re a guy filling in.”
The Eagles’ resilience has been a strong point all year, Trieschman added. “They’re a fun group of kids.”
On the girls side, the Eagles finished fifth with 68 points. Huntington North won the girls title with 127 points. East Noble was second with 102.
The Eagle girls got some top performances from Lillian Richmond, who was third in the 400-meter dash (1:01.85). Lilyana Lahr was second in the 800-meter run (2:28.87).
Columbia City’s three relay squads also turned in good showings. The Eagles’ 400-meter team was third (53.85); the 1,600-meter team unit was second (4:18.84); and the 3,200-meter squad fourth (10:28.87).
Carlie Price was third in the high jump (4-10) and Haley Thompson won the shot put (37-111/4).
Columbia City coach Tyler Kissinger, meanwhile, also likes where his team is as the regular season comes to a close.
“Our girls performed better than expected tonight,” Kissinger said.
Girls Team Scores: 1. Huntington North 127, 2. East Noble 122, 3. Leo 111, 4. New Haven 77, 5. Columbia City 68, 6. DeKalb 51, 7. Bellmont 34, 8. Norwell 33.
Event results
100 — 1. K. Davis (Leo) 12.36, 2. A. Tyler (NH) 12.65, 3. Forker (EN) 13.08, 4. H. Wesley (Bellmont) 13.11, 5. H. Fleck (EN) 13.29, 6. Holzinger (HN) 13.37, 7. J. Wolf (Leo) 13.54, 8. E. Akey (CC) 13.71.
200 — 1. L. Handshoe (Leo) 26.11, 2. A. Tyler (NH) 26.21, 3. H. Wesley (Bellmont) 26.93, 4. Forker (EN) 27.71, 5. H. Fleck (EN) 27.87, 6. K. Bolt (CC) 27.96, 7. A. Geiger (HN) 28.05, 8. B. Fordyce (DK) 28.77.
400 — 1. Wiley (HN) 57.75, 2. G. Fields (HN) 1:01.55, 3. L. Richmond (CC) 1:01.85, 4. L. Crow (EN) 1:02.49, 5. K. Davis (Leo) 1:02.49, 6. J. Crow (EN) 1:04.83, 7. Fuess (Norwell) 1:04.89, 8. Keane (Bellmont) 1:05.44.
800 — 1. Colclesser (HN) 2:24.09, 2. L. Lahr (CC) 2:28.87, 3. E. Norris (Leo) 2:32.07, 4. DeTray (DK) 2:34.43, 5. A. Riley (Norwell) 2:34.56, 6. R. David (EN) 2:35.89, 7. G. Fields (HN) 2:37.42, 8. Keihn (EN) 2:38.05.
1,600 — 1. Wiley (HN) 5:15.82, 2. L. Bennett (DK) 5:20.62, 3. E. Norris (Leo) 5:30.33, 4. Colclesser (HN) 5:32.93, 5. Beaubien (Leo) 5:35.48, 6. R. David (EN) 5:40.03, 7. Keihn (EN) 5:43.46, 8. Mullinax (CC) 5:46.77.
3,200 — 1. Wiley (HN) 10:44.63, 2. A. Lindsey (EN) 11:24.45, 3. L. Bennett (DK) 11:46.88, 4. Beaubien (Leo) 12:17.15, 5. Shenfeld (Leo) 12:22.25, 6. D. Rodgers (EN) 12:44.10, 7. K. Bolinger (CC) 12:45.62, 8. E. McDonald (HN) 12:49.25.
100 Hurdles — 1. L. Handshoe (Leo) 14.99, 2. J. Jackson (NH) 15.52, 3. Ganaway (NH) 16.10, 4. C. Bailey (Norwell) 16.41, 5. Munson (EN) 17.14, 6. M. Miller (DK) 17.58, 7. M. Lowery (EN) 17.81, 8. M. Seymour (EN) 18.04.
300 Hurdles — 1. L. Handshoe (Leo) 46.26, 2. J. Jackson (NH) 47.26, 3. Holzinger (HN) 47.62, 4. C. Bailey (Norwell) 50.36, 5. M. Lowery (DK) 50.46, 6. Coon (CC) 50.49, 7. Munson (EN) 51.52, 8. M. Seymour (EN) 53.94.
4x100 Relay — 1. New Haven (Ganaway, A. Tyler, J. Jackson, Keele) 50.52, 2. East Noble (D. Jordan, A. Hudson, H. Fleck, Forker) 51.49, 3. Columbia City 53.85, 4. DeKalb (M. Miller, J. Allen, M. Lowery, S. Warner) 54.10, 5. Leo 54.65, 6. Huntington North 55.59, 7. Bellmont 55.92, 8. Norwell 56.03.
4x400 Relay — 1. Huntington North 4:05.21, 2. Columbia City 4:18.84, 3. Leo 4:20.12, 4. East Noble 4:22.33, 5. Norwell 4:32.28, 6. Bellmont 4:35.62, 7. New Haven 4:40.51.
4x800 Relay — 1. Huntington North (Colclesser, E. McDonald, H. Haupert, Fields) 10:06.34, 2. Leo 10:11.33, 3. East Noble (A. Lindsey, D. Rodgers, Keihn, R. David) 10:18.37, 4. Columbia City 10:28.37, 5. Bellmont 10:38.25, 6. Norwell 10:46.58, 7. DeKalb (DeTray, Woodcox, Slavin, L. Bennett) 11:28.61, 8. New Haven 13:32.59.
Discus — 1. Dommer (NH) 112-4, 2. S. Schmidt (Bellmont) 105-8, 3. Katie Busch (Leo) 99-5, 4. I. Niswander (HN) 98-4, 5. H. Thompson (CC) 96-9, 6. S. Lawrence (EN) 93-11, 7. A. Carpenter (HN) 93-10, 8. K. West (EN) 92-4.
Shot Put — 1. H. Thompson (CC) 37-11.20, 2. A. Carpenter (HN) 34-4.50, 3. Dommer (NH) 32-7.75, 4. I. Niswander (HN) 31-7, 5. S. Schmidt (Bellmont) 31-3.50, 6. K. Cole (EN) 30-6, 7. B. McGee (Leo) 30-5.25, 8. K. West (EN) 30-4.25.
Long Jump — 1. Ganaway (NH) 17-0.50, 2. Forker (EN) 17-0.25, 3. Holzinger (HN) 15-2.75, 4. L. Crow (EN) 15-2.50, 5. J. Carroll (DK) 15-0, 6. M. Miller (DK) 14-9, 7. A. Geiger (HN) 14-9, 8. H. Wesley (Bellmont) 14-6.75.
High Jump — 1. L. Handshoe (Leo) 5-1, 2. S. Warner (DK) 5-1, 3. C. Price (CC) 4-10, 4. P. Quake (EN) 4-8, 5. A. Hudson (EN) 4-8, 6. Dummer (Norwell) 4-8, 7. B. Mathews (HN) 4-6, 8. S. Brooks (Norwell) 4-6.
Pole Vault — 1. H. Holbrook (EN) 9-6, 2. Dechart (EN) 9-6, 3. Teusch (HN) 9-0, 4. D. Dunham (CC) 8-6, 5. J. Gill (Leo) 8-6, 6. E. Meredith (Norwell) 8-6, 7. Dunwiddie (Norwell) 8-0, 8. Wilkinson (HN) 7-6.
Boys Team Scores: 1. Columbia City 132.5, 2. Leo 102, 3. Norwell 90, 4. Huntington North 78.5, 5. New Haven 68, 6. East Noble 66.5, 7. DeKalb 48.5, 8. Bellmont 38.
Event results
100 — 1. Slick (Leo) 10.85, 2. Stoppenhagen (Norwell) 11.01, 3. L. Bates (NH) 11.22, 4. King (NH) 11.31, 5. Sievers (CC) 11.35, 6. Caston (Bellmont) 11.74, 7. L. Hatton (EN) 11.74, 8. P. Shearer (CC) 11.86.
200 — 1. Slick (Leo) 21.87, 2. Clopton (NH) 22.69, 3. Stoppenhagen (Norwell) 22.72, 4. N. Myles (NH) 23.11, 5. Crosson (CC) 23.47, 6. Sievers (CC) 23.55, 7. Voght (HN) 23.71, 8. Caston (Bellmont) 25.27.
400 — 1. Fillenwarth (DK) 51.86, 2. N. Myles (NH) 51.88, 3. Voght (HN) 52.49, 4. B. Johnson 52.87, 5. Stoppenhagen (Norwell) 53.87, 6. J. Smith (CC) 53.92, 7. Christen (CC) 54.00, 8. Parmerlee (Leo) 54.34.
800 — 1. S. Mills (CC) 2:02.25, 2. H. Niswander (HN) 2:02.53, 3. C. Van Gessel (DK) 2:02.91, 4. Hartleroad (Leo) 2:03.18, 5. Byerly (HN) 2:05.21, 6. K. Fuller (EN) 2:06.29, 7. J. Mills (CC) 2:08.76, 8. Huss (Norwell) 2:09.38.
1,600 — 1. H. Niswander (HN) 4:23.94, 2. A. Hall (CC) 4:26.03, 3. Sillaway (EN) 4:30.21, 4. Shappell (Leo) 4:34.67, 5. C. Van Gessel (DK) 4:37.52, 6. S. Mills (CC) 4:38.93, 7. Byerly (HN) 4:39.48, 8. I. Webb (Bellmont) 4:43.91.
3,200 — 1. A. Hall (CC) 9:31.33, 2. Guise (Bellmont) 9:46.06, 3. Shappell (Leo) 9:58.15, 4. Ridge (CC) 10:04.31, 5. Sillaway (EN) 10:07.83, 6. H. Niswander (HN) 10:14.06, 7. Knowles (DK) 10:20.75, 8. Steidinger (Leo) 10:25.36).
110 Hurdles — 1. J. Parker (Norwell) 15.31, 2. P. Baker (CC) 15.88, 3. Plemons (HN) 16.33, 5. Delatorre (Leo) 16.49, 6. A. Fuller (EN) 16.63, 7. Schnorr (CC) 16.70, 8. Hoffer (NH) 17.54.
300 Hurdles — 1. Reust (HN) 40.70, 2. J. Parker (Norwell) 41.63, 3. P. Baker (CC) 42.02, 4. Steenman (Leo) 42.22, 5. H. Bennett (Norwell) 42.91, 6. Delatorre (Leo) 43.20, 7. Hoffer (NH) 43.88, 8. Plemons (HN) 44.53.
4x100 Relay — 1. New Haven (King, Clopton, J. Robertson, L. Bates) 43.33, 2. Leo 44.92, 3. Columbia City 45.05, 4. East Noble (N. Klein, L. Hatton, N. Rhoades, Freeze) 45.21, 5. Norwell 45.46, 6. Bellmont 45.86, 7. Huntington North 46.06, 8. DeKalb (A. Zimmerman, Gentis, L. Wilson, Joachim) 48.07.
4x400 relay — 1. New Haven 3:32.26, 2. Huntington North 3:33.30, 3. Leo 3:35.68, 4. Columbia City 3:37.77, 5. East Noble 3:41.56, 6. Norwell 3:41.80, 7. Bellmont 3:45.19, 8. DeKalb 4:09.66.
4x800 Relay — 1. Leo (Hartleroad, Shappell, Steidinger, P. Martinez) 8:22.31, 2. DeKalb (J. McIntire, N. Fillenwarth, C. Van Gessel, O’Keefe) 8:25.52, 3. Columbia City 8:27.92, 4. Norwell 8:47.94, 5. East Noble (Sowles, R. Quake, Savoie, Deetz) 9:05.22, 6. Huntington North 9:30. 58, 7. New Haven 9:54.93, 8. Bellmont 10:03.63.
Discus — 1. Moiser (CC) 136-8, 2. Zeddis (Norwell) 133-8, 3. Hood (EN) 129-10, 4. T. Brown (DK) 127-2, 5. T. Ward (EN) 126-9, 6. Vanderhorst (DK) 125-2, 7. Rumple (Bellmont) 125-0, 8. McCarver (HN) 114-0.
Shot Put — 1. Rumple (Bellmont) 45-7.75, 2. Allen (Leo) 44-11.70, 3. Vanderhorst (DK) 44-8.50, 4. Carr (HN) 44-4, 5. Moiser (CC) 43-6, 6. Zeddis (Norwell) 43-5.25, 7. Htoo (LEO) 43-4, 8. DeWalt (NH) 43-2.50.
Long Jump — 1. Clopton (NH) 21-5.50, 2. Smith (CC) 21-0.50, 3. Rhoades (EN) 19-7.25, 4. Delatorre (LEO) 19-6.50, 5. Crosson (CC) 19-1.75, 6. Ringger (NW) 18-7.25, 7. Christiansen (HN) 18-3.50, 8. Jones (HN) 18-0.25.
High Jump — 1. Frauhiger (Norwell) 6-1, 2. N. Rhoades (EN) 6-0, 3. Ringger (Norwell) 5-10, 4. C. Harris (Leo) 5-8, 5. Voght (HN) 5-6, 6. M. Smith (CC) 5-6, 7. Fillenwarth (DK) 5-6, 8. Q. Penrod (DK) 5-4.
Pole Vault — 1. Litherland (CC) 13-3, 2. Kose (Leo) 13-0, 3. Sprague (EN) 12-0, 4. Stahl (CC), 5. Zimmer (Norwell) 10-0, 6. Meyer (Norwell) 10-0, 7. Smith (Bellmont) 10-0, 8. Bales (HN) 9-6102)
