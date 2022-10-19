The Columbia City High School boys tennis team celebrates after winning the Warsaw Sectional recently. The Eagles advanced to the IHSAA regional semifinals before bowing out with a loss to Culver Academy.
The Columbia City High School boys tennis team’s 2022 season is in the books after the Eagles fell to Culver Academy in the Culver Academy Regional last week.
Columbia City lost its regional championship meet to Culver Academy, 4-1. Columbia City No. 2 singles player Tobey Krider had the lone win on the afternoon for Columbia City.
McGehee said there were plenty of positives in his first season back guiding the Columbia City boys, especially a second straight Warsaw Sectional title.
“The guys made my first season back both entertaining and competitive,” McGehee said.
In the Oct. 4 sectional finals against Wawasee, Columbia City prevailed, 4-1. Columbia City got wins from Alexander Rongos at No. 1 singles; Tobey Krider at No. 2 singles; Rhet Wilson and Nathan Hodges at No. 1 doubles; and Andrew Hedrick and Sam Eberly at No. 2 doubles.
“The guys had bigger plans for the season, but they were able to repeat as sectional champs,” McGehee said.
Culver Academy, meanwhile, won the regional championship Wednesday, Oct. 5, defeating Peru, 4-1. From there, Culver Academy moved on to the semistate round last Saturday, where it defeated Munster, 3-2. Culver Academy was scheduled to face Homestead on Friday in the state semifinals Friday afternoon. Layayette Harrison and Columbus North were in the other semifinal.
