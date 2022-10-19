cc boys tennis team

The Columbia City High School boys tennis team celebrates after winning the Warsaw Sectional recently. The Eagles advanced to the IHSAA regional semifinals before bowing out with a loss to Culver Academy.

The Columbia City High School boys tennis team’s 2022 season is in the books after the Eagles fell to Culver Academy in the Culver Academy Regional last week.

Columbia City lost its regional championship meet to Culver Academy, 4-1. Columbia City No. 2 singles player Tobey Krider had the lone win on the afternoon for Columbia City.

