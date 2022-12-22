FORT WAYNE – The Columbia City High School girls basketball team continues to roll as the 2022-23 season passes its halfway mark.
Monday night, the Eagles made it 12 straight wins with a convincing 76-50 victory on the road at Concordia.
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 5:30 pm
The Eagles improved to 12-1 with the win. They haven’t lost since dropping the season opener at Carroll.
Monday night against the Cadets, the Eagles opened with a 23-5 run and never looked back. They led 33-9 at the first stop and 55-21 at halftime.
Despite the early blitz, the Eagles were missing a number of shots, and Columbia City coach Amy Shearer said her team just had to keep at it.
“We had to recover from that and keep attacking, and we did,” Shearer said.
On the night, the Eagles ended up shooting 55 percent from the field (30-of-54). They won the battle of the boards, 30-20. Columbia City also forced the Cadets into 21 turnovers and converted those into 29 points.
Columbia City shot 50 percent from 3-point range (9-of-18).
“Our first half was pretty good,” Shearer said. “In the second half, we kind of lost some of our focus on defense.”
Kyndra Sheets led the Eagles with 18 points, including four 3-pointers. Molly Baker added 17. Faith Frey had 12 and Addison Baxter rounded out a quartet of Eagles in double figures with 10.
The Eagles are now idle until Dec. 29 when they face Winchester and South Bend Washington in a holiday tournament. A Dec. 22 game at North Central was cancelled due to impending inclement weather.
