NORTH MANCHESTER — Columbia City prevailed in a three-way nonconference boys golf meet with Whitley County rivals Whitko and Churubusco Tuesday night at Sycamore Golf Club.
The Eagles carded a team score of 155. Busco shot a 241.
Whitko brought just three golfers and didn’t figure in the team standings. Senior Austin Kreps had the best score for the Wildcats with a 53.
Alex Hedrick earned medalist honors for Columbia City with a 37.
Columbia City coach Andrew Thompson was pleased with his team’s effort in its first time on the course in 2022, even if his team perhaps wasn’t.
“The guys have some pretty high standards for themselves,” Thompson said. “They want to go back to state.”
None of the Eagles’ five starters shot higher than 40.
The Eagles kick off the NE8 season on Thursday at Norwell. They’ll compete in the Carroll Invitational at Cherry Hill on Saturday.
Whitko coach Mark Cmar, meanwhile, said numbers are down for the Wildcats, but the three players currently on the roster show a lot of promise.
The 2022 Wildcats currently consist of Austin Kreps, Noah Burnworth and Keaton Cornel. Kreps is working his way back from recent rotator cuff surgery to repair an injury suffered during the 2021 football season.
Churubusco got its best effort on Tuesday from Brady Crick, who recorded a 53.
Interim Churubusco coach Kyle Scherer said his team battled on Tuesday. “It was good to get the jitters out,” Scherer said.
Churubusco is also in action at the Carroll Invitational on Saturday. Whitko hosts its own invitational on Saturday, April 23.
Columbia City 155, Churubusco 241
Columbia City (155) Sean Bledsoe 39, Alex Hedrick 37, Andrew Hedrick 39, Kam Hoag 40, Rhet Wilson 40.
