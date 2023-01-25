COLUMBIA CITY — Tuesday, Jan. 17 DeKalb dominated after an impressive start by Angola and roared back to win.
When the Barons went to Columbia City Saturday, Jan. 21, the shoe was on the other foot.
DeKalb completely controlled the first half and scored the first bucket after intermission to lead by 15. The Eagles responded with an astounding run of 17 straight points and couldn’t be stopped from there as they went on to a 46-37 Northeast 8 Conference boys basketball win.
The Barons (2-11 overall, 1-4 NE8) struggled against Columbia City’s active, physical defense in the second half, and managed just 11 shot attempts in the last two quarters.
The Eagles (10-6, 4-0) stole the ball on five straight possessions during their amazing run. They also crashed the glass with seven offensive rebounds during the third quarter in which they outscored DeKalb 22-4.
“Their physicality the second half, they got up into us and impeded our progress,” DeKalb coach Marty Beasley said. “They shoved us off the block. None of that got called. Sometimes the tougher team sets the rules and they were tougher the second half.”
Andrew Hedrick scored 17 of his game-best 19 points in the second half to lead Columbia City. Kam Hoag added nine and Rhett Wilson eight.
Caden Pettis led DeKalb with 14 points.
Pettis scored both DeKalb baskets in the third quarter. The second one finally ended the Columbia City surge and briefly tied the game 30-30. Hedrick quickly answered with a three and Stratton Fuller scored off a drive as the Eagles took a 35-30 lead at the last stop.
The Barons pulled within three twice early in the fourth. The second time was on a Leslie basket that made it 37-34, but they could get no closer.
The first half was 180 degrees away. The Barons had a 9-0 run in the first quarter and led 16-10 after the first eight minutes. They then limited the Eagles to only three points in the third quarter and were up 26-13 at the half.
“We were tougher the first half,” Beasley said. “We did a great job of boxing out, we did a great job of forcing them to take shots they didn’t want to take, we did a great job of getting movement.
“The second half was completely different. We took the bad shot, we turned it over five times in a row, we did not box out. We gave it away by not coming out and playing the same way we played the first half. We told them they were going to get up into us and we didn’t respond well.”
Columbia City won the junior varsity game 56-30. Matthew Mulligan had 27 points for the Eagles and Tyler Weybright scored 12. Zeke Penrod scored nine and Caden Hinkle added six for the Barons.
The Eagles also won the freshman game 38-25. Graden Pepple scored eight points, Connor Schmidt had six and David Burton five for DeKalb.
