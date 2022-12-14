Columbia City’s Tessa Tonkel drives inside as Warsaw’s Joslyn Bricker defends during the second half of a nonconference game Tuesday night in Warsaw. Tonkel had eight points in the Eagles’ 68-59 win over the Tigers.
Columbia City’s Kyndra Sheets dribbles around Warsaw’s Abbey Peterson during the second half of a nonconference game Tuesday night in Warsaw. Sheets was fouled on the play and made two free throws to help the Eagles preserve their 68-59 win over the Tigers.
David Vantress
WARSAW – It’s been awhile since the Columbia City High School girls basketball team last got a win at the Tiger Den, home of the Warsaw Tigers and one of the toughest places to play in the area, let alone win.
How long, you ask? Feb. 5, 2002, when the Eagles dispatched Warsaw, 58-38 in a first-round sectional contest.
Tuesday night, the Eagles put together a complete team effort to leave Warsaw with a 68-59 win over the Tigers and improve to 10-1 on the 2022-23 season.
For Columbia City coach Amy Shearer, it was her team’s second straight big win over a tough opponent. The Eagles knocked off Norwell last Friday night, 82-66 to open NE8 play.
“The mental toughness of our team is top-notch,” Shearer said. “This team really enjoys playing other quality schools. … they thrive on it. They want that challenge, and they rise to it.”
Columbia City got out to a good start in this one, blitzing out to a 17-10 early lead en route to a 21-13 advantage at the first stop. The Eagles led the rest of the night.
The Tigers (9-3) cut the Columbia City lead to five several times in the second stanza, but the Eagles held off the Tigers and led 39-29 at intermission.
Warsaw made several small runs in the second half, but were never able to assemble anything substantive. The Eagles led 50-42 at the final stop.
Columbia City opened the final frame with a quick 7-2 spurt keyed by back-to-back Addison Baxter steals she converted into easy layups. The brief run staked the Eagles to a 57-44 lead and put Columbia City in the driver’s seat down the stretch.
Kyndra Sheets led the Eagles with 22 points, including a pair of trifectas. Baxter added 17 and Molly Baker chipped in with 16.
Warsaw was paced by Brooke Zartman with 17 points. Abbey Peterson added 14.
Warsaw coach Lenny Krebs knew his team was going to have its hands full with Columbia City coming to town.
“I’ll take a loss to Columbia City on Dec. 13 any day of the week, as long as we learn from it,” Krebs said. “We didn’t win or lose a championship tonight.”
Krebs said his team created more than enough scoring opportunities to win, but wasn’t able to finish. “I know the girls in that locker room, and I know they’ll learn from this,” Krebs said.
