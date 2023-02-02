tpm-2-4-23-cc-home-sectional-gbb-baxter.JPG

Columbia City’s Addison Baxter looks to get to the basket against a Homestead defender during a Class 4A Huntington North Sectional game.

 David Vantress

HUNTINGTON – The 2022-23 girls basketball season has come to an end for the Columbia City Eagles.

Columbia City dropped a heartbreaker to perennial rival Homestead in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A Huntington North Sectional Tuesday night, 46-45.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.