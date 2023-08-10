Columbia City’s Emma Ulrey, left, putts out on the ninth green at Eel River Golf Course in Churubusco during a nonconference meet last season. Ulrey is one of several key returning players anchoring Columbia City in 2023.
COLUMBIA CITY – 2023 will be a bit of a year of transition for the Columbia City High School girls golf team. The Eagles lost
Andrew Thompson enters his 10th season coaching the Columbia City girls. He’s assisted by Chris Bechtold.
The Eagles have two returning letterwinners in senior Emma Johnson and sophomore Ciara Clifford. They were hit hard by graduation, losing All-NE8 first-teamers Lily Fowler and Lindsey McCammon, along with All-NE8 Honorable Mention Cora Hall and Olivia Potts.
Emma Urley, who saw some varsity playing time a year ago, is a key newcomer.
The Eagles were 10-5 in dual meets last season (5-2 NE8). They finished third at the conference meet.
“We’ll be on a rebuild of sorts,” Thompson said. “We have a lot of unknown talent and we’re hoping to build on our new players. I think we will be competitive in the conference.”
The Eagles are off and running already in 2023 with a few events in the books this opening week. They started the season this past Monday, July 31 at the Homestead Invitational, where they finished 14th as a team with a score of 490.
Clifford led Columbia City with a 106. Ulrey shot a 122, followed by Johnson with a 126, Lilly Joseph with a 136 and Veda Null rounding out the scorecard with a 139.
On Wednesday of this week, the Eagles traveled to Maxwelton Golf Club in Syracuse to take on Wawasee. Columbia City defeated the Warriors, 222-236.
Clifford led the Eagles with a 47 to earn meet medalist honors. Ulrey added a 55, with Johnson shooting a 54, Null carding a 66 and Evelyn Schaekel chipping in with a 68.
