The Columbia City High School girls basketball team celebrates after winning the Northeast Eight Conference championship last Friday night at home against New Haven.

COLUMBIA CITY – It’s been almost a year since the Homestead Spartans eliminated the Columbia City girls basketball team from the 2021-22 IHSAA Class 4A sectional tournament with a 62-51 loss in the semifinals.

The 20-2 Eagles have a chance to avenge that loss Tuesday night when the two teams meet in the opening round of the Class 4A Huntington North Sectional.

