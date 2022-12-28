featured Columbia City girls rolling so far in 2022-23 By David Vantress Dec 28, 2022 Dec 28, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Columbia City’s Tessa Tonkel passes the ball inside over the outstretched arm of a Whitko defender during a game earlier this season. David Vantress Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COLUMBIA CITY – Coming into the 2022-23 season, Columbia City High School girls basketball coach Amy Shearer wasn’t quite sure what to expect from her team.The Eagles were coming off a 20-3 season last year, and lost five players to graduation who saw significant playing time.Oh, and they were also coming into this year with no seniors. As the Christmas holiday arrives, the Eagles are 13 games into the 2022-23 season.How are things going?Very well, actually.The Eagles have won 12 of those games. After dropping the season opener to Carroll, 67-61 on Nov. 5, Columbia City has not lost since. Their most recent win came last Monday night, 76-50 at Concordia.The Northeast 8 Conference race is looking very competitive so far: Columbia City and Bellmont are both 3-0. The Braves are 11-1 overall. Norwell, meanwhile, is 2-1 (11-2) and Huntington North is 2-1 (9-2).The Eagles have defeated Leo, Norwell and East Noble so far. A showdown with Bellmont looms on the schedule Friday night, Jan. 6.Columbia City is averaging more than 68 points per contest while giving up just over 40.Shearer said her team needs to work on maintaining focus on defense for all four quarters.“I’m pleased overall with where we are overall,” Shearer said. “We’re trying to get our starters to improve and develop some more depth off the bench. But the kids are playing hard.”The Eagles were supposed to play on Thursday night of this week at North Central in Indianapolis, but the game was cancelled due to the winter storm that impacted Indiana earlier this week.Columbia City returns to action on Thursday, Dec. 29 with Warsaw Lady Tiger tournament games against Winchester and South Bend Washington. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Columbia City High School Amy Shearer Sport Game Bellmont Eagle Storm Winter Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition The Post & Mail E-edition The Post & Mail Dec 28, 2022 Popular Content Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCrash kills retired Noble County judge KirschHistoric Clugston offers a new space for community developmentRyan Daniel seeking re-election for mayoral seatCity announces lighting contest winnersA list of holiday services in Whitley County 2022Whitley County jury finds Fort Wayne man guilty of murderJury finds man guilty in murder trialCulver's opens Columbia City locationColumbia City cruises to win at ConcordiaAHA: Snow shoveling can be hazardous to your heart Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
