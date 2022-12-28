cc-gbb-midseason-ttonkel

Columbia City’s Tessa Tonkel passes the ball inside over the outstretched arm of a Whitko defender during a game earlier this season.

 David Vantress

COLUMBIA CITY – Coming into the 2022-23 season, Columbia City High School girls basketball coach Amy Shearer wasn’t quite sure what to expect from her team.

The Eagles were coming off a 20-3 season last year, and lost five players to graduation who saw significant playing time.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.