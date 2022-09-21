KENDALLVILLE – The Columbia City High School girls soccer team has been playing pretty well at an important point in the 2022 season.
Monday night at East Noble, the Eagles won the eighth of their last nine matches with a 4-0 shutout on the road at East Noble.
With the win, Columbia City improved to 10-3 overall (4-2 NE8). East Noble dropped to 2-8-1 (0-4).
The Eagles got two goals in the first half to set the tone for the match, then added two more in the second. Sophomore forward Addison Baxter had a hat trick with three of the goals, and freshman Avery Laliberte scored the last goal of the night in her first varsity game since being called up from the JV.
Columbia City coach Mike Cotter said the Eagles’ formidable weapons up front made the difference in this conference affair.
“We were trying a new formation tonight, so there’s always a learning curve with that,” Cotter said.
Cotter said he likes where his team is heading into the stretch drive of the 2022 season. The Eagles host South Side on Thursday for Senior Night, and then will be home next week with matches against Leo on Monday and Marion on Wednesday to wrap up the 2022 regular season.
For East Noble head coach Brian Rexroad, meanwhile, said he knew his girls were in for a challenge with Columbia City. “With Baxter up front, they’re a good team, and we made some mistakes, Rexroad said. “When you make mistakes against good teams, they capitalize.”
Rexroad added that he was pleased with his team’s effort. “Last week, we played kind of down and slow, and gave away some games we should have won. We played hard tonight, but we have to learn how to put it all together.”
The Knights are on the road for the remainder of the regular season, with matches at Bellmont on Wednesday and New Haven next Monday.
Pairings for the sectional round of the upcoming IHSAA state tournament will be announced Sunday night.
