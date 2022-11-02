Dekalb vs. CC pile

DeKalb’s Caiden Hinkle, center, fights against a swarm of Columbia City tacklers in Friday’s game.

 Mark Murdock

COLUMBIA CITY — Columbia City was the same team that DeKalb saw during the regular season, the same team that ran the table in the Northeast 8 Conference.

The Eagles scored on their first three possessions and amassed 372 yards of offense to defeat the Barons 49-7 in the sectional semifinals Friday night.

