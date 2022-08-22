COLUMBIA CITY — The Columbia City Eagles used a big second half and three touchdown passes from Colton Pieper in wearing down Churubusco in a 31-7 victory at Columbia City High School on Friday night.

Columbia City took the opening kickoff, but could not get much going and turned the ball over on downs. After both teams traded possessions Columbia City got on the scoreboard first at the 7:14 mark of the first quarter when senior quarterback Colton Pieper found sophomore receiver Stratton Fuller from 11 yards out for the first score of the new season. Landon Urban added the extra point and Columbia City went ahead 7-0.

