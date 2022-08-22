COLUMBIA CITY — The Columbia City Eagles used a big second half and three touchdown passes from Colton Pieper in wearing down Churubusco in a 31-7 victory at Columbia City High School on Friday night.
Columbia City took the opening kickoff, but could not get much going and turned the ball over on downs. After both teams traded possessions Columbia City got on the scoreboard first at the 7:14 mark of the first quarter when senior quarterback Colton Pieper found sophomore receiver Stratton Fuller from 11 yards out for the first score of the new season. Landon Urban added the extra point and Columbia City went ahead 7-0.
Churubusco scored their lone touchdown of the game at the 11:28 mark of the first quarter when quarterback Riley Buroff scored from four yards out on a quarterback keeper. Rosey Stephens converted the point-after and the game was knotted at seven apiece.
After several traded possessions and penalties throughout the second quarter. It was Columbia City who had the last possession of the first half and despite two penalties and two plays that lost yardage Columbia City managed the clock well. They found the endzone with 12 seconds remaining in the half when Pieper found fellow senior Ethan Sievers from seven yards out as the home team went back ahead. Urban added the point-after and Columbia City took a momentum building 14-7 lead to the locker room at halftime.
Columbia City came out in the third quarter and put up another score at the 8:40 mark as Pieper threw another touchdown pass, this time to senior receiver Peyton Shearer, in the corner of the end zone. There was a fumble on the snap on the point-after attempt and that left the score at 20-7.
Columbia City wasted little time scoring early in the fourth quarter with Josh Arntz running in to the endzone from six yards out. The home team went for a two-point conversion and Pieper found sophomore Stratton Fuller in the endzone for two points. That made the score 28-7.
The lone score of the fourth quarter came at the 7:54 mark when Urban booted a 39-yard field goal that bounced off the crossbar and over for the conversion. That made the final score 31-7.
Columbia City Head Coach Brett Fox was happy with the win saying, “A good win for us playing in front of the huge crowd and giving us a home field advantage and being loud.”
Coach Fox talked about the hard-fought game between the two teams.
“Coach (Paul) Sade does a great job with that program and they're going to be physical, they're going to do their thing and will be good doing it. They have great pieces and will have a good season,” Coach Fox said.
He talked about the late touchdown in the half saying, “A huge momentum shift there with the late score. Just to see our team and the resolve they had on that drive. We’re making mistakes and we are not letting that hold us down. A penalty is not stopping a drive anymore.”
Statistically, Columbia City out gained Churubusco 247 yards to 133 yards. Columbia City had the advantage in the rushing department as well tallying 160 yards on 38 attempts being led by James Getts’ 50-yard effort. Meanwhile, Churubusco gained 95 yards on 46 attempts led by Wyatt Marks’ 54 yards.
Through the air Columbia City’s Colton Pieper threw for 87 yards on 7 of 19 completions and Churubusco’s Riley Buroff converted on 4 of 6 attempts for 38 yards.
Leading receivers of the night were Stratton Fuller for Columbia City with 52 yards on five receptions and Kameron Rinker with 13 yards on two receptions.
Columbia City will be on the road Friday playing in Muncie against the Delta Eagles with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. Churubusco will be at home to play Lakeland with kickoff slated for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.