Dawson garrett college signing

Former Columbia City football player Dawson Garrett, seated second from right, last week signed a letter of intent to play football at the University of Saint Francis. Also pictured are, from left, sister Emma Garrett, mother Jennifer Garrett and father Pat Garrett. In back is Columbia City football coach Brett Fox.

 David Vantress

COLUMBIA CITY – Very few high school athletes get the opportunity to take their talents to the next level. So when it happens, it’s a special thing indeed.

Former Columbia City High School football player Dawson Garrett joined that elite group last week when he signed a national letter of intent to play football and continue his education at the University of Saint Francis.

