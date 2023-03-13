Former Columbia City football player Dawson Garrett, seated second from right, last week signed a letter of intent to play football at the University of Saint Francis. Also pictured are, from left, sister Emma Garrett, mother Jennifer Garrett and father Pat Garrett. In back is Columbia City football coach Brett Fox.
COLUMBIA CITY – Very few high school athletes get the opportunity to take their talents to the next level. So when it happens, it’s a special thing indeed.
Former Columbia City High School football player Dawson Garrett joined that elite group last week when he signed a national letter of intent to play football and continue his education at the University of Saint Francis.
Garrett played on both sides of the ball for the Eagles, toiling at wide receiver and defensive back.
Garrett looks forward to bringing his leadership skills to the local NAIA program.
“I’ll do whatever they ask me to do,” Garrett said.
After putting his commitment to the Cougars to paper last week, Garrett said it was “amazing” to get the chance to play college football.”
“It’s hard to put into words,” Garrett said. “You just have to take it in.”
At Saint Francis, Garrett will team up with guys he’s spent the past few years playing against, so that dynamic will be a bit different.
“Shout out to those guys,” Garrett said. “I’m looking forward to playing with them.”
Columbia City head coach Brett Fox said Garrett was part of a special group of more than 20 seniors who raised the bar to new heights for Eagle football.
Garrett’s teammate, Josh Arntz, also made his college choice official last week, committing to Trine University in Angola.
“These two guys were great kids,” Fox said. “They’ve been part of a great deal of success with our football program … We’re very proud of them, and we’re excited to see where they’re going to go and what they’re going to do at the next level.”
Playing for Fox at Columbia City has left Garrett well-prepared for success at the college level both on the field and in the classroom, the Eagle senior said.
“Coach Fox is a great coach,” Garrett said. “He preaches leadership to us, he preaches the Bible. … He’s been amazing to each and every one of us on this team.”
Garrett plans to study special education at the University of Saint Francis.
