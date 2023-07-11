Columbia City graduate Haley Webb represented Whitley County in the Softball Coaches Association of Indiana North/South All-Star Classic at Indiana University. The Indiana State signee batted .483 this past season.
BLOOMINGTON — Another high school softball season has come and gone recently with the annual Softball Coaches Association of Indiana North/South All-Star Classic doubleheader at Andy Mohr Field on Indiana University Bloomington’s campus.
This year, 22 girls from the north and 21 girls from the south faced off against each other before heading off to play at their respective colleges.
Columbia City’s Haley Webb, who will play at Indiana State next season, was the lone player from the Whitley County area to be selected to play this year.
At the plate, Webb was not able to get on base, popping out to Columbus North pitcher and Eastern Kentucky commit Maddi Rutan and striking out looking to North Posey pitcher and Michigan commit Erin Hoehn in game one, before popping out to Rutan again in game two.
While she wasn’t able to get a hit in the game, Webb was proud of herself just for getting to the all-star games from her hitting throughout the season after she batted .483 in 22 games.
“From my junior year and into my senior year, I felt like I made a lot of improvement, especially up to bat,” she said. “Being able to dial that in, I’m just super proud of the development I’ve had over the past year and just grinding it out.”
From playing over the weekend, Webb said seeing pitchers from the south like Hoehn and Indianapolis Roncalli’s Keagan Rothrock (a Florida Gator signee) helped prepare her to see similar talent at the next level.
“Being able to see a different style of pitching where some girls can spin the ball a little bit tighter, I think that can get anybody prepared to play at the next level and see what they have,” Webb said. “I’ve played against some of them in travel, so I don’t really want to say it’s nothing but at the same time, I think playing in this game and having them there as well, it kind of holds a little bit more weight.”
Webb said her favorite memory of the weekend was Friday night when New Prairie’s and North teammate Abby Robinkowski had her tarot cards read at the banquet.
“It was definitely something funny and memorable for all of us,” she said. “It gave us a good laugh.”
Now Webb will prepare for her collegiate career with the Sycamores, who were 32-25 this past season and made it to the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament final.
Webb added, “All I have to say is, Roll Trees.”
The John Clark MVP for the afternoon went to Castle’s Brooklyn Ballis from the South. The Northern Kentucky signee was 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs batted in and two scoreless innings pitched in the circle.
The 2023 Coach of the Year, went to undefeated state champion Gary Gentil of North Posey, while Indianapolis Roncalli’s Keagan Rothrock, a University of Florida signee, was voted Miss Softball.
