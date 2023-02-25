Andrew Hedrick (center) signs to play basketball with Bethel University. He is supported by his family Alex, Kevin, Karen and Amaya. Standing behind Hedrick are Columbia City basketball coach Matt Schauss and Bethel coach Steve Drabyn.
COLUMBIA CITY – A select few high school athletes get to take their talents to the next level.
Columbia City senior guard Andrew Hedrick joined that elite group recently when he signed a letter of intent to play college basketball at Bethel University in Mishawaka.
Hedrick said he made several visits to the Bethel campus and it felt like the right place for him.
“They were interested in me early, and I knew that was where I wanted to go,” Hedrick said.
Hedrick plans to major in education at Bethel, possibly secondary.
Hedrick said he hopes to play point guard at Bethel, a Crossroads League NAIA school. He hopes to spend a year playing behind and learning from current Pilots senior point guard Drew Lutz, who will be back in 2023-24 for a graduate year.
When the high school basketball season ends, Hedrick will shift gears and play golf for the Eagles again this year.
For now, however, Hedrick’s focus is squarely on what’s left of his senior Indiana high school basketball season: The Eagles drew the first-round bye in the upcoming IHSAA Class 4A Columbia City Sectional and will host the winner of a first-round matchup between Homestead and Huntington North Friday night, March 3.
Columbia City head coach Matt Schauss said Hedrick has been a bedrock part of his team for three years.
“He’s a great player,” Schauss said. “But what makes him special is not just being a good player … he makes his teammates better.”
