Andrew Hedrick college signing

Andrew Hedrick (center) signs to play basketball with Bethel University. He is supported by his family Alex, Kevin, Karen and Amaya. Standing behind Hedrick are Columbia City basketball coach Matt Schauss and Bethel coach Steve Drabyn.

 Rachael Hartman

COLUMBIA CITY – A select few high school athletes get to take their talents to the next level.

Columbia City senior guard Andrew Hedrick joined that elite group recently when he signed a letter of intent to play college basketball at Bethel University in Mishawaka.

