COLUMBIA CITY – Former Columbia City standout quarterback Colton Pieper won’t have to go far for college.
Pieper recently signed a national letter of intent to play football at the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne.
Pieper said he’s relieved to get the recruiting process finished and ready to look forward to his next chapter.
“I’m ready to play,” Pieper said.
Pieper had just one year as the Eagles’ starter – his senior campaign – but he made the best of it, helping lead Columbia City to both NE8 and sectional titles with an 11-2 record – the best season for Eagle football since the early 1990s.
He completed 90-of-138 passes for 1,512 yards with 15 TDs against just six interceptions.
Pieper said after going on official visits and meeting with the Cougar coaching staff and players, he knew that was where he wanted to be.
“The coaches were very welcoming,” Pieper said. “The players are great guys, great leaders and I’m ready to start working with them.”
The campus felt like home, Pieper said.
Columbia City coach Brett Cox said Pieper did a great job at quarterback for the Eagles in 2022.
“He waited for his chance,” Fox said. “He stepped into the role and excelled at it.”
Pieper said he’s coming into a good situation at USF, with the quarterback position wide open.
“I’m just going to get there, work hard, and try to outwork everyone else,” Pieper said.
The Saint Francis roster currently includes several former local QBs, including former Columbia City quarterback Greg Bolt, and former Eastside standout Laban Davis, both 2022 graduates.
Pieper will compete in unified track and field this spring before graduating. He plans to major in sports management and marketing at Saint Francis.
Pieper is one of several Eagles moving on to play in the college ranks. Teammates Josh Arntz, headed to Trine University in Angola, and Dawson Garrett, who will be going along with Pieper to Saint Francis, also made their college choices official.
