FORT WAYNE – The Columbia High School wrestling team will be represented at this weekend’s IHSAA state wrestling tournament.
Senior Tanner Reed, a 170-pounder, earned a spot at the state showcase with a fourth-place finish at last Saturday’s New Haven Semistate at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.
Reed (40-6) started his day with a 9-2 decision over Bluffton’s Levia Kahn (32-9). He defeated Rochester Community’s Colin Weiland in the second round by a 12-5 decision to officially punch his ticket for state.
From there, Reed moved on to the semifinals, where he fell to Bellmont’s Duke Myers, 11-5.
That put Reed into the third-place match, where he lost to Kokomo’s Jaquan East, 9-5.
Columbia City coach Blane Culp said it wasn’t quite the finish he and his team were hoping for, but he was happy to get Reed through to state for the first time in his final season.
To be successful at state, Culp said, Reed will just have to keep doing what he’s done all season.
“He’s good at what he does,” Culp said. “Now he’s going to be wrestling kids who are good at what they do.”
Meanwhile, Jack Maley, at 285 pounds, won his first match, pinning Maconaquah’s Cameron Montgomery in 2:19. Maley missed out on qualifying for state with a loss by pin to Adams Central’s Zac Wurm in the second round.
At 220, Vincent Parke fell to Northridge’s Travis Henke in the first round by a 4-1 decision.
“Great season for those two guys,” Culp said of Parke and Maley. “It will be tough to lose them.”
Reed will open the state tournament Friday night, facing Delaney Ruhlman of Bloomington South (37-0).
