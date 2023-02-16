tpm-2-15-23-cc-semistate-wr-reed

Columbia City 170-pound wrestler Tanner Reed attempts to take down Kokomo’s Jaquan East during the third-place match at New Haven’s semistate.

 By David Vantress

FORT WAYNE – The Columbia High School wrestling team will be represented at this weekend’s IHSAA state wrestling tournament.

Senior Tanner Reed, a 170-pounder, earned a spot at the state showcase with a fourth-place finish at last Saturday’s New Haven Semistate at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.