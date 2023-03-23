tpm-3-18-23-cc-swim-signing-valparaiso-schaekel

Surrounded by family and coaches, Columbia City swimmer signs a national letter of intent to swim at Valparaiso University last Wednesday, March 8 at the high school.

 Contributed

COLUMBIA CITY – The competition for spots on college athletic teams can be intense indeed, and a precious few athletes get the chance to take their talents to the next level.

Columbia City swimmer Grace Schaekel joined that elite club last week when she signed a national letter of intent to compete and further her education at Valparaiso University.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.