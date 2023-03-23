COLUMBIA CITY – The competition for spots on college athletic teams can be intense indeed, and a precious few athletes get the chance to take their talents to the next level.
Columbia City swimmer Grace Schaekel joined that elite club last week when she signed a national letter of intent to compete and further her education at Valparaiso University.
Schaekel said she feels Valpo will be a good for her from both an academic and athletic standpoint. She wants to major in communications with a minor in psychology.
“The communications department showed me great diversity in learning and the ability to get hands-on learning,” Schaekel said. “Also just from the few conversations I had with the head of the department, I feel I can learn a great deal from him and the staff.
Schaekel also got a good feeling from her conversations with the Valpo swim coaching staff. “They think I would fit into their team well,” Schaekel said. “They also believe I have a lot of room to grow and become better during my time there.”
Schaekel said she’ll graduate from Columbia City and move on to college with many special memories – in the pool, in the classroom and out.
“Something I will always cherish about my time in high school is the great facilitators I got to learn from at Eagle Tech and also all the time i got to spend with my friends,” Schaekel said. “Every person in that building has taught me one or more life lessons I can hold on to forever.”
Schaekel said her years on the Columbia City swim team have taught her lessons that will serve her both in the pool and in the classroom at Valparaiso.
“My coaches have pushed me and helped me be more contemplative in my sport, but also a better leader,” Schaekel said. ”So because of them I am going into my college swim season mentally and physically stronger.”
Schaekel plans to focus equally on ger swimming and classroom work at Valpo. “I want to continue to grow as a student and athlete,” Schaekel said. “Just like I love to compete in swimming, I want to compete in the classroom. I want to do the best I possibly can.”
Schaekel is grateful for the support of her family as she prepares to move into a new chapter.
“I would like to than’k mostly my mom and dad.,” Schaekel said. “They have always supported me and believed in me no matter how crazy my aspirations seem. I don’t think they will ever truly understand how truly grateful I am for all they have done for me.”
