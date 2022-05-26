The short journey that hopefully ends at the IHSAA state track and field meet at Indiana University in Bloomington is under way.

Area high school track and field teams competed this week at sectional meets, with a number of athletes advancing to this week’s regional competition.

Tuesday night at Warsaw, the Eagle girls had a great night, according to head coach Tyler Kissinger.

The following Columbia City girls qualified for the Kokomo regional meet:

· Sophomore Felice Mullinax in the 1,600-meter run (third, 5:29.50);

· Sophomore Lillian Richmond in the 400-meter dash (second, 1:04.55);

· Senior Lillyanne Lahr in the 800-meter run (second, 2:24.34);

· Senior Haley Thompson in the shot put (first, 38-06.5);

· Danielle Dunham in the pole vault (third, 9-0).

Thursday night at Goshen, the Eagle boys also posted another excellent effort.

Regional qualifiers for this week’s Goshen regional for the Columbia City boys include:

· Parker Baker in both the 110 and 300 hurdles (both third places, 15.99 in the 110 and 41.70 in the 300);

· Austin Hall in the 1,600-meter run (first, 4:19.84, a new Columbia City school record); and also in the 3.200-meter run (third, 9:40.01);

· Cole Mosier in the discus (third, 143-10);

· The Eagles’ 3,200-meter relay team (Marcus Ridge, Seth Mills, Jackson Smith, Jack Mills, second, 8:12.14);

· Martin Smith in the long jump (second, 25-05.50);

· Ian Stahl in the pole vault (second, 13-0).

· Columbia City coach Ryan Trieschman said it was the first second-place team sectional finish of his six-year tenure guiding the Eagles.

