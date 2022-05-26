Columbia City sends athletes on to regionals David Vantress May 26, 2022 May 26, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Columbia City’s Katie Bolt, right, competes in the finals of the-200-meter dash at the Warsaw Sectional Thursday night. David Vantress Columbia City’s Felice Mullinax competes in the 1,600-meter run at the Warsaw Sectional. David Vantress Columbia City’s Parker Baker, right and Kaden Schnorr clear the last hurdle in the finals of the 110-meter hurdles at the Goshen Sectional. David Vantress Columbia City’s Ethan Sievers, right, competes in the finals of the 100-meter dash at the Goshen Sectional Thursday night. David Vantress Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The short journey that hopefully ends at the IHSAA state track and field meet at Indiana University in Bloomington is under way.Area high school track and field teams competed this week at sectional meets, with a number of athletes advancing to this week’s regional competition.Tuesday night at Warsaw, the Eagle girls had a great night, according to head coach Tyler Kissinger. The following Columbia City girls qualified for the Kokomo regional meet:· Sophomore Felice Mullinax in the 1,600-meter run (third, 5:29.50);· Sophomore Lillian Richmond in the 400-meter dash (second, 1:04.55);· Senior Lillyanne Lahr in the 800-meter run (second, 2:24.34);· Senior Haley Thompson in the shot put (first, 38-06.5);· Danielle Dunham in the pole vault (third, 9-0). Thursday night at Goshen, the Eagle boys also posted another excellent effort.Regional qualifiers for this week’s Goshen regional for the Columbia City boys include:· Parker Baker in both the 110 and 300 hurdles (both third places, 15.99 in the 110 and 41.70 in the 300);· Austin Hall in the 1,600-meter run (first, 4:19.84, a new Columbia City school record); and also in the 3.200-meter run (third, 9:40.01);· Cole Mosier in the discus (third, 143-10);· The Eagles’ 3,200-meter relay team (Marcus Ridge, Seth Mills, Jackson Smith, Jack Mills, second, 8:12.14);· Martin Smith in the long jump (second, 25-05.50);· Ian Stahl in the pole vault (second, 13-0).· Columbia City coach Ryan Trieschman said it was the first second-place team sectional finish of his six-year tenure guiding the Eagles. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Track And Field Team Columbia City Meet Athletics Sport Boys Athlete Regional Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition The Post & Mail E-edition The Post & Mail May 25, 2022 Popular Content Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSouth Whitley man found guilty of child molesting by juryCCHS students bring home media awardsFour CCHS students secure regional INFAME AwardIvy Tech Warsaw partnering with Whitko High School to create Ivy Tech AcademyThe Post & Mail, KPC Media Group announce sale of companyWhitley County Primary Election results are in!WCCS receives teacher residency grantCCHS Eagles softball rolls in sectional openerEasterseals Passages adds Tippmann-Nancarrow to teamTWF recognized with Luminary Award for Environmental Stewardship Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
