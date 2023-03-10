tpm-3-4-23-cc-fb-signing-arntz.JPG

Accompanied by his parents, former Columbia City football player Josh Arntz, seated center, last week committed to play football at Trine University in Angola. In back is Columbia City head football coach Brett Fox.

 David Vantress

COLUMBIA CITY – It was a pretty good 2022 season for the Columbia City High School football team, with the Eagles’ first conference and sectional titles in nearly 30 years and an 11-2 record.

Now, some of the seniors who put in four years of work to make that great season happen are being rewarded with the opportunity to play at the next level.

