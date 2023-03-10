Accompanied by his parents, former Columbia City football player Josh Arntz, seated center, last week committed to play football at Trine University in Angola. In back is Columbia City head football coach Brett Fox.
COLUMBIA CITY – It was a pretty good 2022 season for the Columbia City High School football team, with the Eagles’ first conference and sectional titles in nearly 30 years and an 11-2 record.
Now, some of the seniors who put in four years of work to make that great season happen are being rewarded with the opportunity to play at the next level.
The Eagles’ John Arntz, a two-way player who starred at both linebacker and running back at Columbia City, last week decided to continue both his education and football career – and stay relatively close to home – by committing to Trine University in Angola.
The Thunder, an NCAA Division III private school, compete in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association.
Arntz said he isn’t sure which side of the ball he will end up on.
Wherever the Thunder need him, the Eagle standout and team leader said
“I’m going to work hard,” Arntz said. “I want to earn a leadership role, and just earn my role in general.”
Making the decision official is a big step, and one Arntz was all smiles about at his commitment ceremony.
“It feels great,” Arntz said. “This is something I’ve been working toward for a long time.
Trine head coach Troy Abbs and his staff really made Arntz feel wanted and welcome, the Columbia City senior added.
“I had a good time when I visited there,” Arntz said. “I was able to meet some of the players, and they said good things about the program. The coaches were super good to me, and the facilities were great.”
And just as importantly, Trine is a leader in the kind of mechanical engineering programs Arntz was looking for in a major.
“Everything just felt like a good fit for me,” Arntz said. “There’s room for growth for me in all areas. … I can work harder, I can do all the things you look for in a good athlete.”
Arntz rushed for 634 yards and 10 TDs in 2022. On defense, he had 86 total tackles, including 15 for loss. He had three sacks, an interception, two fumble recoveries and one fumble forced.
Columbia City head coach Brett Fox said Arntz was part of a special group of more than 20 seniors who raised the bar to new heights for Eagle football.
Arntz’s teammate Dawson Garrett, who played some receiver and defensive back for Columbia City, also made his college choice official last week, inking with the University of Saint Francis.
“These two guys were great kids,” Fox said. “They’ve been part of a great deal of success with our football program … We’re very proud of them, and we’re excited to see where they’re going to go and what they’re going to do at the next level.”
