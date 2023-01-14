NORTH MANCHESTER – With the conference meets on the horizon and then the postseason, crunch time has arrived for area prep swimming and diving teams.
Monday night, the Columbia City teams tuned up for this Saturday’s NE8 meet with a nonconference dual meet at Manchester. It was a mixed bag of results for the Eagles, with the boys winning 99-34 and the girls tying the Squires at 79.
Columbia City coach Daniel Tucker likes his team’s progress this season and feels good about the Eagles prospects for the upcoming postseason.
Numbers are down a bit for the girls team, but the Eagle boys are typically able to field a full squad most days, Tucker said.
“We’re in a really good place heading into conference,” Tucker said. “The kids are ready.”
Monday night at Manchester, the Eagle boys got event wins from their 200-yard medley relay team of Samuel Varga, Jason Hunter, Drake Hatcher and Garrison Price (1:56.26); from Jackson Shipman in the 200-yard freestyle (2:03.93); from Varga in the 200-yard individual medley (2:16.91); from Varga in the 100-yard butterfly (59.10); from Hatcher in the 100-yard freestyle (56.94); from Shipman in the 500-yard freestyle (5:38.83); and in the 200-yard freestyle relay from their team of Hunter, Varga, Daniel Mullett and Hatcher (1:48.51). Hunter also won the 100-yard breaststroke and the Eagles’ 400-yard relay team of Garrison Price, Keagan Born, Reed Alexander and Shipman won their event (4:14.08).
The Eagle girls, meanwhile, got wins from their 200-yard medley relay team of Lucy Varga, Emma Johnson, Holly Oelschlager and Grace Schaekel (2:04.26); from Evelyn Schaekel in the 200-yard freestyle (2:18.03); from Varga in the 500-yard freestyle (6:26.37); from Varga in the 100-yard backstroke (1:11.06); from Johnson in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:14.67); and from their 400-yard freestyle team of Kendra Hunter, Lilly Joseph, Lucy Varga and Evelyn Scharkel (4:29.96).
The NE8 meet is set for Saturday, Jan. 14 at Norwell. The day gets started with diving at 10 a.m. with swimming getting under way at 12:30 p.m.
