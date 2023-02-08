Emma Johnson heading back to state

Columbia City swimmer Emma Johnson displays her ribbon after repeating as sectional champion at last weekend’s Warsaw Sectional in the 100 breaststroke. Johnson will compete at the IHSAA state meet at the IUPUI Natatorium in Indianapolis beginning Friday night.

 Photo Contributed

WARSAW – For the second consecutive year, Columbia City swimmer Emma Johnson is headed to Indianapolis for the IHSAA state swimming and diving meet.

Johnson repeated as sectional champion in the 100 breaststroke at last Saturday’s Warsaw Sectional (1:10.16).

