Columbia City swimmer Emma Johnson displays her ribbon after repeating as sectional champion at last weekend’s Warsaw Sectional in the 100 breaststroke. Johnson will compete at the IHSAA state meet at the IUPUI Natatorium in Indianapolis beginning Friday night.
WARSAW – For the second consecutive year, Columbia City swimmer Emma Johnson is headed to Indianapolis for the IHSAA state swimming and diving meet.
Johnson repeated as sectional champion in the 100 breaststroke at last Saturday’s Warsaw Sectional (1:10.16).
In other action from the Eagle girls at last weekend’s sectional competition, the 200 medley relay team of Grace Schaekel, Lilly Joseph, Holly Oelschlaeger and Johnson finished fourth in their event (1:58.17).
Schaekel finished her individual event high school career with an eighth place finish in the 100 freestyle (1:01.04).
Joseph finished sixth in the 100 backstroke (1:08.70). Joseph finished ninth in the 500 freestyle (6:08.73), shaving 4:57 off her previous best time.
Oelschlaeger was sixth in the 100 butterfly (1:07.16).
Preliminaries at the IUPUI Natatorium start at 6 p.m. Friday night. The top 16 finishers in each event return on Saturday at noon, with the top eight in the championship heats and the second eight in consolation heats.
