tpm-11-9-22-cc-fb-defense

The Columbia City defense is ready for the Eagles’ first IHSAA regional championship appearance since 1993. Colombia City hosts Kokomo this Friday night with a berth in the Class 4A Northern Semistate at stake.

 David Vantress

COLUMBIA CITY – Successful football teams put together all three phases of the game: Offense, defense and special teams.

And if they want to win championships, they do that in the same game. Consistently.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.