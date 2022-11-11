COLUMBIA CITY – Successful football teams put together all three phases of the game: Offense, defense and special teams.
And if they want to win championships, they do that in the same game. Consistently.
COLUMBIA CITY – Successful football teams put together all three phases of the game: Offense, defense and special teams.
And if they want to win championships, they do that in the same game. Consistently.
That’s been the formula for success for the Columbia City High School football team this season, and it’s a big reason why the Eagles are 11-1 hosting Kokomo for a Class 4A regional title Friday night.
For the Eagle defense, like the offense and special teams, it’s a brotherhood – one that goes back to youth football and is now paying dividends in the team’s record on the field and two recent additions to the Columbia City trophy case: the NE8 and sectional trophies.
Eagle senior linebacker Dominic Chacon said the teamwork has been the biggest part of the equation for the defensive unit this season.
“Just all of us working together,” Chacon said. “It’s been perfect.”
Sophomore defensive back/wide receiver Stratton Fuller is one of a select few Eagles who play on both sides of the ball. He’s had a number of big plays this season – but perhaps none bigger than a blocked field goal last week against Leo that denied the Lions the win in regulation and sent the game into the overtime period where the Eagles prevailed, 27-21.
Leo called a time out before the play, and Columbia City head coach Brett Fox had a plan.
“Coach Fox told me, ‘You’re going to block it,’” Fuller said.
Fuller deflected much of the credit for his big play to teammate Josh Arntz, who took on two Lions in the middle and helped create the space Fuller needed to get to the Leo kick.
It all comes down do a bunch of guys knowing their jobs and then going out and doing them, Fuller said.
Fox said the team’s success this season is the culmination of nine years of hard work from he and his staff and the players who have bought into the program from the beginning.
Fox said he’s been hearing from former players by text and email as Columbia City’s special 2022 season developed.
“Those guys are part of this too,” Fox said.
In Kokomo, the Eagles will see a team with a tough defense that’s giving up only about 10 points per game, Fox said.
The Wildkats are 11-1 and won Class 4A Sectional 20 last week with a 44-13 win over Mississinewa.
Kokomo’s only loss came at Lafayette Jeff on Oct. 14. The Class 6A Bronchos host Carroll this week in a Class 6A regional final.
Having the game at home for the second straight week is huge, Fox said.
“We had people wrapped all around the stadium last week,” Fox said. “We probably had more than 3,000 people here.”
That kind of support has helped lift the Eagles to the heights they’ve achieved in 2022, Fox said.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.