WARSAW – The 2022 season came to an end for the Columbia City High School girls golf team last Friday at the Warsaw Sectional, where the Eagles finished sixth with a team score of 392.
The top three teams and top three individuals not on an advancing team move on to the regional tournament.
The Eagles were led by Lilly Fowler with a 90. Lindsey McCammon and Cora Hall added 96s, with Ciara Clifford adding a 110 and Emma Johnson rounding out the Columbia City card with a 113.
Culver Community won the sectional hardware with a 324, Tippecanoe Valley second with a 355 and host Warsaw third to claim the final regional spot with a 362.
For the Eagles and coach Andrew Thompson, a rebuilding phase looms as Columbia City will lose four seniors:McCammon, Hall, Fowler and Olivia Potts.
Clifford and Johnson will be the only returning varsity players in 2023 at this point, Thompson said.
“We’re going to have to recruit some girls,” Thompson said. With returning JV players, the Columbia City roster currently stands at five.
Columbis City saw its three-year NE8 championship run come to an end this season: the Eagles did not lose a conference match during that stretch.
But Thompson said his team can feel good about 2022 for several reasons: The Eagles were 10-5 in dual meets and 5-2 in NE8 play.
They also finished second at the Westview Invitational and were just seven shots behind first-place DeKalb at the NE8 tournament at Cross Creek Golf Club.
Among other area teams in sectional action, Whitko was seventh (453). The Wildcats were led by Kloe Krieg with a 107. Ariel Ross added a 107; Jillian Starkweather a 117; Grace Burnsworth a 122; and Justine Ocken a 136.
Churubusco, meanwhile, was at the East Noble Sectional last Friday, finishing eighth (424).
Busco was paced by Zoie Tonkel and Emma Walters with twin 101s. Lauren Stroder and Reagan Baker added 111s and Isis Bohde rounded out the Churubusco score card with a 123.
