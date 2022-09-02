Columbia City’s Lindsey McCammon follows her tee shot on the eighth hole at Noble Hawk Holf Links in Kendallville during a match against East Noble on Tuesday of this week. McCammon shot a 48 to earn medalist honors.
KENDALLVILLE – The Indiana high school girls golf season is one short affair, starting at the end of July and culminating with the state tournament Sept. 30-Oct. 1.
So with the calendar turning to September, the season has entered the home stretch for area teams.
For the Columbia City Eagles, the tournament series starts next Saturday with the NE8 tournament.
Between then and now, however, there are a few more chances for the Eagles to tune their game.
One of those came on Tuesday of this week when Columbia City traveled to Noble Hawk Golf Links in Kendallville to take on NE8 foe East Noble. The Eagles prevailed, 193-253.
It was a windy day at Noble Hawk, and course conditions were still a bit soft due to rain from Monday night’s storms.
But Columbia City coach Andrew Thompson liked what he saw from his team . “Scores were a little higher than usual due to the conditions, but we battled through it,” Thompson said.
Lindsey McCammon earned medalist honors on the day for Columbia City with a 46. Lilly Fowler added a 49; Cora Hall carded a 50; Ciera Clifford shot a 48; and Emma Johnson rounded out the Columbia City lineup with a 52.
McCammon said she and her teammates will be working hard over the next week to get ready for the NE8 meet – especially on their short game.
Thursday night, the Eagles had another 9-hole meet against Manchester, shooting a 180 . The Squires did not have enough golfers to post a team score.
McCammon was again the medalist with a 41. Fowler shot a 43; Johnson, Clifford and Hall all carded 48s on the front nine at Eagle Glen.
